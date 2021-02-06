Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women. FA Women's Super League.

Banks's Stadium.

Aston Villa Women 1

  • M Iwabuchi (12th minute)

Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

    Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

    Aston Villa Women 1-0 Tottenham Women: Mana Iwabuchi earns hosts WSL win

    Japan international Iwabuchi earns Aston Villa first home win this season; Villa move up to ninth in WSL; Tottenham are seventh

    By PA Media

    Saturday 6 February 2021 15:17, UK

    Mana Iwabuchi scored the winner for Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the Women&#39;s Super League. Pic: Getty
    Image: Mana Iwabuchi scored the winner for Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the Women's Super League

    Mana Iwabuchi secured Aston Villa's first home win in the Women's Super League as they triumphed 1-0 over Tottenham.

    Recent Villa arrival Iwabuchi scored with a powerful strike from outside the box in the 12th minute at the Banks's Stadium.

    Despite Spurs' domination of possession in the first half, Villa were able to hold off the visitors' attacking threat and maintained their slender advantage going into half-time.

    Tottenham then mustered a handful of scrappy attempts after the break, but Villa's solid defence continued to deprive them of any meaningful goalscoring opportunities.

    With Saturday's win, Villa move up two positions to ninth in the WSL table and are once again five points clear of Bristol City in the relegation zone, while Tottenham sit seventh.

    Trending

    The Women's Football Show

    In the latest Sky Sports Women's Football Show podcast, former England captain Gillian Coultard reflects on her career and being awarded an MBE, while Chelsea forward Pernille Harder talks title ambitions and equality within the game.

    Also See:

    Jess Creighton and Sue Smith are also joined by Sheffield United's Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss Emma Hayes' being linked with AFC Wimbledon and the issue of diversity within the game.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Sky Ocean Rescue