Atalanta vs Liverpool preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Atalanta vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool could welcome Joel Matip back into their defence against Atalanta.

Matip has missed the club's last four games through injury but has trained ahead of the Group D clash. His return would be a major boost to Jurgen Klopp, who has turned to Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips with Virgil van Dijk and back-up Fabinho missing, though Phillips earned rave reviews from his manager for his performance against West Ham.

1:06 Jamie Carragher and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp were both impressed by Nat Phillips' Premier League debut for the club in their 2-1 win over West Ham.

Naby Keita has also returned to the squad having been out for five games, although fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara remains doubtful.

Diogo Jota and Xherdan Shaqiri have both provided important interventions in the last couple of weeks and are pushing to be involved.

Summer signing Jota is challenging for Roberto Firmino's starting berth after three goals in as many games, two of which were winners and the other the important breakthrough against a determined Midtjylland side last week at Anfield.

1:56 Jamie Carragher has his say on whether Diogo Jota deserves a place in Liverpool's starting eleven.

Shaqiri, who managed just 265 minutes of football last season because of injuries and appeared to be destined for a summer exit, has also re-emerged as a valuable option for Klopp.

"Shaq can play the wing, he has everything for that, but he is a versatile, offensive player and he played for us as an eight, wing and no 10," said Klopp.

"Yes he was not involved (last season)... it is not like we wanted to keep him out of the team but sometimes players have a bad run with injuries. He is a really good player and made a massive impact in pretty much all of the games he has played so we are just happy to have him back."

Atalanta will be without Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero and Hans Hateboer.

Atalanta at a glance

The coach: After a brief spell as Inter Milan boss in 2011, Gian Piero Gasperini managed Palermo and then Genoa before becoming Atalanta coach in 2016. He subsequently guided them into the Champions League in 2019 with a third-placed Serie A finish and their debut campaign saw them reach the last 16.

European pedigree: The Italian club reached the Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals in 1987-88 and the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 1990-91. That was their last continental campaign until they played in the Europa League in 2017-18, before making their Champions League bow two years later.

Form: Gasperini's men opened their Group D matches with a 4-0 thrashing of Midtjylland in Denmark before drawing 2-2 at home against Ajax, which leaves them second in the group. They are fourth in Serie A after four wins and two losses.

How to follow

Follow Atalanta vs Liverpool with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 8th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Opta stats