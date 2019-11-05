Atalanta vs Man City preview

Tommy Doyle has been included in Manchester City's squad to face Atalanta

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Atalanta vs Man City (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Champions League group stages continue.

Team news

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is suspended for the trip to Atalanta following his red card in the 5-1 win over the Italians a fortnight ago.

Tommy Doyle and attacking midfielder Ian Poveda are including in the travelling party, but David Silva is out after suffering a muscular injury in the 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane (all knee) are all long-term absentees while Rodri is still a couple of weeks away from recovering from a thigh problem.

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is out with a muscle injury but Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Opta stats

Atalanta have only hosted an English team on one previous occasion in European football, winning 3-0 at home against Everton in the UEFA Europa League in September 2017.

Atalanta have lost all three of their UEFA Champions League matches this season and are the first Italian team to lose their first three games in the competition. The last team to lose their first four Champions League games were Otelul Galati in 2011-12.

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 UEFA Champions League games (W10 D1 L1), including winning all three this season. No team has ever not progressed from the group stages of the Champions League after winning their opening three group stage games.

Atalanta have conceded more UEFA Champions League goals than any other team this season (11) - indeed, only two teams have conceded more goals in their first three Champions League games - Slavia Prague (12) and Helsingborgs (13).

Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in 13 goals in his last 10 appearances in the UEFA Champions League (9 goals, 4 assists), although only one of those goal involvements was in an away game (one goal at FC Schalke 04 in February).

Manchester City wingers Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have combined to create seven chances for each other in this seasons UEFA Champions League - the only duo to combine more are Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez (nine).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Atalanta got battered after taking the lead at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola is not overly happy with his side. He said the possession and patience was good but he wasn't happy after the victory against Southampton.

This was partly due to the way Southampton played. City's defence is all over the place. John Stones is not in control at the moment and it has been a major step back for him. Fernandinho is not a centre-half, but Nicolas Otamendi is back so it should help.

Pep will want to get this done and dusted as quickly as possible with the Liverpool game on Sunday.

Both respective sides will want to get their games over with so they can make preparations for Sunday's massive clash. Atalanta will attack and this will open the game up for City. It will be tricky to navigate but they will get there.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

