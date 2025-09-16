Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal: Substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard secure Champions League win in Bilbao

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard came off the bench to earn Arsenal a 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Club in Bilbao.

Mikel Arteta's side struggled to fashion clear openings for much of the contest but, once summer signings Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze departed, Martinelli latched onto a ball over the top by Trossard in the 72nd minute to find the breakthrough goal 36 seconds after coming on.

Martinelli then returned the favour for Trossard soon after to seal the victory, the Belgian's deflected strike leaving goalkeeper Unai Simon helpless to keep it out. In a keenly-fought contest, the cutting edge of the Arsenal substitutes made the difference.

Image: Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were the Arsenal heroes in the win over Athletic Club in Bilbao

"I looked on the bench, I looked at him [Martinelli], and in his eyes I could see that he was ready, Leo as well," Arteta said after the game. "I was sure he [Martinelli] was going to react like that.

"That's the moment that hopefully is going to give him the confidence again to go, because he's an outstanding player, and I am so happy he decided the game with his two actions."

The Gunners, who were beaten in the semi-finals of the competition last season by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, were typically solid in defence against an Athletic side back in the Champions League for the first time in 11 seasons.

The Basque outfit were combative throughout the game but Arsenal, who welcomed Declan Rice back into the starting line-up, overcame the intimidating atmosphere inside San Mames to secure the three points and a perfect start to their European campaign.

Player ratings Athletic: Unai Simon (6), Gorosabel (7), Vivian (7), Paredes (6), Adama (7), Vesga (6), Jauregizar (6), Williams (6), Sancet (6), Navarro (6), Berenguer (6).



Subs: Gomez (6), Guruzeta (5), Berchiche (5), Serrano (n/a), Rego (n/a).



Arsenal: Raya (6), Timber (7), Mosquera (8), Gabriel (7), Calafiori (7), Zubimendi (7), Rice (6), Merino (7), Madueke (7), Gyokeres (6), Eze (6).



Subs: Martinelli (8), Trossard (8), Hincapie (n/a), Norgaard (n/a).



Player of the match: Gabriel Martinelli.

Image: Trossard reacts after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Athletic Club

Arsenal team news Declan Rice returned to the team in place of the injured Martin Odegaard. William Saliba was fit enough to take his place on the bench alongside 15-year-old Max Dowman.

Martinelli makes his point

Eze had some nice touches out on the left wing but would no doubt be happier in a more central role where he could be more involved and the former Crystal Palace favourite does not possess the lightning pace to trouble the opposition in behind.

Image: Eberechi Eze is playing wider for Arsenal so far than he did at Crystal Palace

Gyokeres, meanwhile, got through plenty of running himself but was restricted to half chances until Martinelli changed the game. The Brazilian's speed was too much for a tiring Athletic defence, while Trossard brought a bit of craft that was lacking.

Eze or Martinelli, Gyokeres or Trossard, these are players who pose very different threats and Arteta will feel that he has the squad depth now to test opponents in different ways. He will leave his native Basque Country buoyed ahead of the visit of Manchester City.

Image: Martinelli made a swift impact to win the game for Arsenal in Bilbao

Arteta: Finishers more important than starters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta:

"The finishers made an impact to win the game. The finishers are going to be more important this season, sometimes than the starters. The quality of those minutes is going to dictate the quality of our season, for sure.

"I have to make decisions, and I have to make decisions based on increasing the probability of winning football matches, and they know that's the only reason why I make certain decisions. Sometimes right, and sometimes they are wrong."

Asked about Martinelli, he added: "I know how much these players want to play this competition and what it means to them, and every time you name the line-up, you are disappointing a lot of players.

"They know how I feel about them, so they know that when I have to leave a player on the bench or out of the squad, it hurts me.

"But to have that experience, I looked on the bench, I looked at him [Martinelli], and in his eyes I could see that he was ready, Leo as well.

"I was sure that he [Martinelli] was going to react like that. He has such a mentality. He's a player that is constantly willing to learn and he proved himself. He is very demanding with himself.

"And that's the moment that hopefully is going to give him the confidence again to go, because he's an outstanding player, and I am so happy he decided the game with his two actions."