Atletico Madrid Women 0-1 Man Utd Women: United hold on with 10 players to continue perfect Champions League start

Manchester United survived Dominique Janssen's controversial red card to continue their 100 per cent start to life in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Fridolina Rolfo had given the visitors the lead with her first goal for the club after an impressive opening 25 minutes, but United were left shellshocked just before half-time after Janssen was given her marching orders following a VAR review.

The defender had been originally shown a yellow card after bringing down Atleti striker Gio Garbelini. While the original decision seemed a fair one given the nature of the challenge, referee Eleni Antoniou was sent to the on-field monitor to review the decision.

The card was overturned and changed to a red, with Garbelini subsequently stretchered off following the challenge.

Despite that, the visitors were able to hold on to their slender lead. Rolfo, the former Barcelona player, thumped home a powerful volley from close range to give her side the advantage with her 20th goal in the Champions League.

United should have been 2-0 prior to the red card, as Melvine Malard and Julia Zigiotti Olme combined wonderfully on the edge of the penalty area, but the former couldn't apply the finishing touch from close range.

Atletico provided more pressure thanks to their numerical advantage, with Phallon Tullis-Joyce having to be at her best to deny Luamy.

Any hopes that the extra player could pay dividends were ended when, with a little over a quarter of an hour remaining, Athletic defender Alexia Fernandez was shown a second yellow card following a reckless challenge on substitute Leah Galton. Galton would help create another golden opportunity for Malard late doors, which was wasted.

That miss didn't change the end result, though, as United ensured they maintained their 100 per cent start in their debut Champions League campaign, making them the only English side to do so.

