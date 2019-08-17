Jadon Sancho scores as Borussia Dortmund hit five past Augsburg in Bundesliga opener

Jadon Sancho got on the scoresheet as Borussia Dortmund began their Bundesliga title bid with a 5-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Florian Niederlechner scored in the first minute for the visitors.

Mats Hummels, back after a successful three years in Munich, was among those badly positioned to deal with Nils Petersen's cross for Niederlechner.

Paco Alcacer was in the right place to reply two minutes later, prodding the ball home after Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek's foot deflected Marco Reus' cross into his path.

Reus drew a good save from Koubek as Dortmund pushed for more, but the hosts had to wait until the 51st minute before Sancho broke the deadlock.

Sancho's shot went beyond the flailing Koubek after Augsburg's defence failed to deal with Axel Witsel on the left.

Alcacer set up Reus to score in the 57th minute for 3-1, two minutes before the Spain striker fired inside the right corner for his second.

Witsel crossed for substitute Julian Brandt to complete the scoring late on to mark his Dortmund debut with a goal.

