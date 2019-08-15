Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund turned down approach from 'super club' for forward

Jadon Sancho attracted interest from a 'super club' this summer, according to Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed he turned down an approach for England international Jadon Sancho from a 'super club' earlier this year.

Sancho enjoyed a superb 2018/19 campaign - scoring 13 goals in 43 appearances for Dortmund - and has started the new season in the same vein, netting in the 2-0 Super Cup victory over Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old's form is said to have attracted the interest from a host of English clubs, with Manchester United among those mooted as a potential future destination for him.

When asked about Sancho, Watzke told Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten: "A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again.

"He knew I meant what I said."

Sancho helped Dortmund win the German Super Cup earlier this month

Watzke insisted ahead of the summer Sancho would not be allowed to leave Dortmund, but has admitted the forward's future will be readdressed at the end of the season.

"There aren't many 19-year-olds with such a potential," Watzke added. "He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

"When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year.

"Everything else would not be honest. If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense."

