Bayern Munich may return for Leroy Sane in January - Euro Paper Talk

Bayern may reportedly return for injured City forward Leroy Sane in January

Germany

Bayern could make an offer for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in January and have also maintained contact with the agent of Timo Werner over a move to the Allianz Arena next summer. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich's interest in Philippe Coutinho has been confirmed but the Bundesliga giants are not close to agreeing terms with Barcelona. (Spox)

Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo will not join Bayer Leverkusen this summer. "We will not be able to do a transfer of that magnitude this summer," sporting director Simon Rolfes said. (Kicker)

Italy

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is wanted by Roma. The Serie A side are likely to make a loan offer for the Belgian striker which would include an option to buy next summer. (Sky Italia)

Roma will not sell Edin Dezko to Inter unless they can structure a deal which would see Mauro Icardi arrive at the Stadio Olimpico to replace the Bosnian. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Giallorossi could miss out on the loan signing of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani after late interest from Monaco. The French side are also weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

If Roma miss out on Rugani they will turn to Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren. The Reds have dropped their asking price for the centre-back to £18m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mario Mandzukic has turned down a move to Sevilla with Bayern Munich set to submit a loan offer to Juventus for the Croatian forward. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Luka Jovic isn't likely to leave Real Madrid on loan this summer. Reports in Serbia claimed the forward, who was signed for £55m from Eintracht Frankfurt, could be offered to clubs after he failed to convince Zinedine Zidane in pre-season. (Marca)

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz is wanted by several sides, including Real Betis, Valencia, Monaco and Marseille. The forward is expected to leave the Bernabeu after Los Blancos handed his No 7 shirt to Eden Hazard. (Marca)

Valencia will make an offer for AC Milan forward Andre Silva - who was linked with Wolves this summer - if Rodrigo joins Atletico Madrid. The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, who did not take up an option to sign him permanently. (AS)

Milan, meanwhile, are expected to sign Angel Correa from Atleti. The Argentine will cost around £45m. (Cadena Ser)

Real Betis will pay a club-record fee to secure the signing of Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias. Los Verdiblancos will pay £18m up front with a further £7m due in add-ons. (Sevilla ABC)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have turned down Barcelona's latest bid for Neymar. The La Liga champions offered £75m plus Philippe Coutinho for the Brazilian star. (Le Parisien)

Barcelona will have to pay at least £110m in addition to two players in order to convince the Ligue 1 champions to consider a deal. (Le Parisien)

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will not be joining Bordeaux this summer as the 29-year-old wants to stay at Goodison Park and fight for his place in Marco Silva's side. (RMC)

Hoffenheim are set to beat Marseille to the signing of Diadie Samassekou from Red Bull Salzburg. The Bundesliga side will pay around £13m for the midfielder. (RMC)

Fiorentina are interested in Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who has just one year remaining on his contract and could be sold for around £12m. (L'Equipe)

