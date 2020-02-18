Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG: Erling Haaland's double gives Dortmund edge

Erling Haaland took his tally to 10 goals in seven Champions League games as his double helped Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The game burst into life in the 69th minute when Haaland gave Dortmund, who wasted numerous first-half chances, the lead from close range before Neymar brought the scores level six minutes later with what could prove to be a crucial away goal for PSG.

However, parity lasted only two minutes as Haaland unleashed a rocket of a strike into the top corner for his 11th goal since joining Dortmund in January to restore their advantage.

Neymar went close to another equaliser in the closing stages but his strike clipped the woodwork as Dortmund held on to take a slender advantage to Paris for the second leg at the Parc des Princes on March 11.

How Haaland inspired Dortmund again…

Dortmund started brightly with Jadon Sancho at the forefront of all Dortmund's good early work, with the England winger slicing wide from the edge of the penalty area after a blistering counter-attack from the home side.

Sancho then saw his curling effort save by Keylor Navas before Achraf Hakimi's rebound was brilliantly blocked Layvin Kurzawa.

Image: Jadon Sancho looks to break away against PSG

Neymar missed PSG's best chance of the first half when he sent a free-kick wide, while Haaland fired a shot into the side netting before failing to making a good connection with Sancho's cross at the far post as the sides went in goalless at the break.

In the second half, the visitors were beginning to take control of the game with Kylian Mbappe twice denied by Roman Burki.

But Haaland struck from close range in the 69th minute, cashing in on a rebound in the area after Raphael Guerreiro's shot was deflected into his path.

Image: Erling Haaland scores to give Borussia Dortmund the lead against PSG

Neymar then hit back in the 75th minute when he converted a cross from Mbappe from close range.

However, just two minutes later Haaland fired Dortmund ahead again, lashing in a superb effort from the edge of the box into the top corner after being played in by substitute Giovanni Reyna.

Image: Haaland celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund team-mates

Neymar came agonisingly close to levelling for a second time but his effort clipped the outside of the post as Dortmund held on for a slender victory.

Haaland's incredible numbers

Image: The records keep tumbling for Haaland

Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances, reaching the tally four games quicker than any other player in the competition's history.

He is only the second player to score 10 Champions League goals as a teenager, after Kylian Mbappe (13), and the first to do so in a single campaign in the competition.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund; the most of any player for a club within the top five European leagues (all competitions) since his debut in January. No other player of a Bundesliga side has ever achieved that.

He is also the first Dortmund player ever to score on his debut in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the Champions League.

Image: Haaland has now scored 39 club goals this season

Opta stats