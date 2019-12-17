Jadon Sancho scores again for Borussia Dortmund then injured in RB Leipzig draw

Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal against RB Leipzig

Jadon Sancho scored for the seventh successive game before hobbling off injured as Borussia Dortmund blew a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

A brilliant first-half showing was rewarded with a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt, with the England international claiming an assist.

Timo Werner's quickfire double at the start of the second half brought Leipzig level, only for Sancho to regain his side's advantage with his 12th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

But his night ended soon after as he went off injured and England boss Gareth Southgate will be taking a keen interest in the severity of the problem.

The hosts could not see it out as Patrick Schick levelled again for Leipzig with 12 minutes remaining as Lucien Favre's side missed the chance to close the gap on the leaders to one point.

A stunning first-half blitz from Mainz, where Robin Quaison fired a hat-trick, set up a 5-0 demolition of Werder Bremen.

Quiason needed only 10 minutes to open the scoring and - after Jiri Pavlenka put through his own net four minutes later - he grabbed his second before 20 minutes were on the clock. He completed his treble seven minutes before the break to put his side in complete control.

Mid-table Mainz only managed one goal after the restart as Jean-Philippe Mateta netted after 81 minutes.

FC Augsburg made it three wins on the spin with a 3-0 beating of Fortuna Dusseldorf, with Philipp Max grabbing a double and Tin Jedvaj also scoring.

Second-half goals from Ihlas Bebou and Christoph Baumgartner gave Hoffenheim a 2-0 win at Union Berlin.