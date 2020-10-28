Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Zenit St Petersburg: Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland on target

Borussia Dortmund got their misfiring Champions League campaign into gear on Wednesday as they beat Zenit St. Petersburg 2-0 thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.
Dortmund were looking to bounce back from last week's 3-1 loss at Lazio but struggled to break down Zenit's organised defence until Vyacheslav Karavaev gave away a penalty, which was converted by Sancho.
Haaland then added a second on the counter attack in stoppage time for his 12th goal in 10 career Champions League games.
🔥 Most @ChampionsLeague goals in first 10 apps— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 28, 2020
1️⃣2️⃣ Erling Braut Haaland
9️⃣ Simone Inzaghi
9️⃣ Harry Kane
9️⃣ Sadio Mane
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GEr2LqhCMf
Haaland was set free behind the Zenit defence by a header from 17-year-old Jude Bellingham and struck a shot between goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov's legs.
Dortmund have now won three of its last four games without conceding a goal, with the defeat to Lazio the exception. That recent form has helped stabilize the team after a 3-2 German Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich and a Bundesliga defeat to
Dortmund are now third in Group F on three points. Meanwhile, Zenit occupy last place in the group after losing its opening game to Brugge. They are already closing in on extending their five-year run without qualifying for the knockout stages.
Also in Group F...
Club Brugge and Lazio are both ahead of Dortmund on four points after sharing a 1-1 draw.
Hans Vanaken's spot-kick cancelled out Joaquin Correa's opener for the visitors.