Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St. Petersburg. UEFA Champions League Group F.

Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund 2

  • J Sancho (78th minute pen)
  • E Haaland (91st minute)

Zenit St. Petersburg 0

    Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Zenit St Petersburg: Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland on target

    Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland get Borussia Dortmund's Champions league campaign up and running; Dortmund bounce back from last week's 3-1 loss at Lazio; They are now third in Group F on three points, while Zenit stay fourth; Club Brugge draw 1-1 with Lazio

    Wednesday 28 October 2020 23:34, UK

    Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland
    Image: Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland were on target for Dortmund

    Borussia Dortmund got their misfiring Champions League campaign into gear on Wednesday as they beat Zenit St. Petersburg 2-0 thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

    Dortmund were looking to bounce back from last week's 3-1 loss at Lazio but struggled to break down Zenit's organised defence until Vyacheslav Karavaev gave away a penalty, which was converted by Sancho.

    Haaland then added a second on the counter attack in stoppage time for his 12th goal in 10 career Champions League games.

    Haaland was set free behind the Zenit defence by a header from 17-year-old Jude Bellingham and struck a shot between goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov's legs.

    Dortmund have now won three of its last four games without conceding a goal, with the defeat to Lazio the exception. That recent form has helped stabilize the team after a 3-2 German Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich and a Bundesliga defeat to

    Dortmund are now third in Group F on three points. Meanwhile, Zenit occupy last place in the group after losing its opening game to Brugge. They are already closing in on extending their five-year run without qualifying for the knockout stages.

    Erling Haaland
    Image: Haaland scored his 12th Champions League goal

    Also in Group F...

    Club Brugge and Lazio are both ahead of Dortmund on four points after sharing a 1-1 draw.

    Hans Vanaken's spot-kick cancelled out Joaquin Correa's opener for the visitors.

