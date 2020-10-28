Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Zenit St Petersburg: Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland on target

Borussia Dortmund got their misfiring Champions League campaign into gear on Wednesday as they beat Zenit St. Petersburg 2-0 thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Dortmund were looking to bounce back from last week's 3-1 loss at Lazio but struggled to break down Zenit's organised defence until Vyacheslav Karavaev gave away a penalty, which was converted by Sancho.

Haaland then added a second on the counter attack in stoppage time for his 12th goal in 10 career Champions League games.

🔥 Most @ChampionsLeague goals in first 10 apps



1️⃣2️⃣ Erling Braut Haaland

9️⃣ Simone Inzaghi

9️⃣ Harry Kane

9️⃣ Sadio Mane



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GEr2LqhCMf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 28, 2020

Haaland was set free behind the Zenit defence by a header from 17-year-old Jude Bellingham and struck a shot between goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov's legs.

Dortmund have now won three of its last four games without conceding a goal, with the defeat to Lazio the exception. That recent form has helped stabilize the team after a 3-2 German Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich and a Bundesliga defeat to

Dortmund are now third in Group F on three points. Meanwhile, Zenit occupy last place in the group after losing its opening game to Brugge. They are already closing in on extending their five-year run without qualifying for the knockout stages.

Image: Haaland scored his 12th Champions League goal

Also in Group F...

Club Brugge and Lazio are both ahead of Dortmund on four points after sharing a 1-1 draw.

Hans Vanaken's spot-kick cancelled out Joaquin Correa's opener for the visitors.