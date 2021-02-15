Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Barcelona vs PSG in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Barcelona hope to have experienced centre-back Gerard Pique available again following a long-term knee problem.
Boss Ronald Koeman told reporters: "He is fine and has been training with the group for four or five days. We have good confidence about his condition, but I have one more day to decide if he's going to be in the team."
Koeman is certain to be missing fellow central defender Ronald Araujo due to an ankle issue.
Paris Saint-Germain will be without Brazil forward Neymar and Argentina international Angel Di Maria, with both players suffering from thigh problems.
Trending
- Klopp: I don't need a break
- Merson Says: Liverpool still joint favourites next year
- WATCH LIVE: McLaren kick off F1 2021 with first car reveal
- McLaren first to reveal car for F1 2021
- Ref Watch: Was there a foul in WBA's opener vs Man Utd?
- Brilliant Foakes reignites England wicketkeeping debate
- How Teofimo Lopez was toppled on camera
- Download Instructions
- Everton's new £500m stadium gets approval recommendation
- Tuchel: I won't do things to be loved at Chelsea
But midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering well from a hip issue.
- Champions League last 16: Liverpool boost, PSG revenge?
- Champions League news | Fixtures | Tables
- Get Champions League on BT Sport with Sky
How to follow
Follow Barcelona vs PSG with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Barcelona have knocked out Paris SG in each of their last three UEFA Champions League knock-out ties: 2012/13 quarter-finals (3-3 agg. away goals), 2014/15 quarter-finals (5-1 agg.), 2016/17 round of 16 (6-5 agg.). The only previous time Paris SG overcame the Catalans in a UCL knockout tie was in the 1994/95 quarter-finals (3-2 agg.).
- The last time Barcelona and Paris SG met was in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Catalan side became the first - and so far only - side to qualify for the next round following a 4+ goals first-leg margin of defeat (0-4 first leg at Parc des Princes; 6-1 second leg at Camp Nou).
- Since 2012/13, only Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have faced each other more often (10 times) than Barcelona and Paris SG (8) in the UEFA Champions League. Those eight games have produced 32 goals, an average of four per match.
- Only one French club has beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou - it was FC Metz in the first round of the Cup Winners Cup in October 1984 (4-1). No French side though has ever beaten FCB on their own patch in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L8).
- Barcelona will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the 14th consecutive season, a record. The last time they were knocked out in the round of 16 was in 2006/07 against Liverpool (2-2 agg. away goals).
- Paris SG have reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the ninth consecutive season, matching the record for a French club set by Lyon between 2003/04 and 2011/12. They've made it past the round of 16 once in the last four seasons (2019/20).
- Barcelona have only lost one of their last 33 home games in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (W25 D7), a 0-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the 2012/13 edition. This includes winning 13 of their last 15 k/o games at Camp Nou (D2), setting a goal difference of +33 over those 15 matches (41 goals for, 8 against).
- Paris SG's only away win against a Spanish side in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League came eight years ago against Valencia (2-1, February 2013). They have lost the last three-such visits to Spain in the competition by an aggregate scoreline of 11-2.
- 44% of Barcelona's goals in this season's UEFA Champions League group stages came from set-piece (7 out of 16), the highest ratio among the 16 teams left in the competition.
- Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has more yellow cards (2) than goals or assists (1 goal) in his seven UEFA Champions League appearances at Camp Nou.
- Paris SG's Neymar has scored as many goals at Camp Nou (16 goals in 20 games) as he has at the Parc des Princes (16 in 14) in the UEFA Champions League. He's failed score in his last three knockout games in the competition - he's never gone four in a row without a goal.