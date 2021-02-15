Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Barcelona vs PSG in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Barcelona hope to have experienced centre-back Gerard Pique available again following a long-term knee problem.

Boss Ronald Koeman told reporters: "He is fine and has been training with the group for four or five days. We have good confidence about his condition, but I have one more day to decide if he's going to be in the team."

Koeman is certain to be missing fellow central defender Ronald Araujo due to an ankle issue.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino is leading PSG for the first time in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Brazil forward Neymar and Argentina international Angel Di Maria, with both players suffering from thigh problems.

But midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering well from a hip issue.

