Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham: Lucas Moura scores late leveller to send Spurs through

Lucas Moura scored a late equaliser to send Spurs through

Lucas Moura scored five minutes from time as Tottenham drew 1-1 with Barcelona to match Inter Milan's result and qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Spurs were heading for the Champions League exit door after Ousmane Dembele's opener (7) for Barca - who rested Lionel Messi - and Inter Milan's equaliser against PSV Eindhoven.

However, Spurs, who needed to match Inter's result to qualify, created ample opportunities and finally took one when Moura prodded home Harry Kane's cross (85), moments after Philippe Coutinho had struck the post for a second time.

All eyes were on the final stages of Inter's game but that match ended 1-1 and Mauricio Pochettino's side qualify for the knockout stages despite taking just one point from their first three games in Group B.

Messi, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets were all rested by Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona had already topped the group with a game to spare.

Player Ratings Barcelona: Cillessen (8), Semedo (6), Vermaelen (6), Lenglet (7), Miranda (7), Arthur (7), Rakitic (6), Alena (6), Dembele (8), Munir (6), Coutinho (6)



Subs: Messi (6), Busquets (6), Denis Suarez (6)



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Walker-Peters (5), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (6), Rose (8), Winks (7), Sissoko (7), Eriksen (7), Dele (6), Son (6), Kane (7)



Subs: Moura (8), Lamela (5),



Man of the match: Danny Rose

Kyle Walker-Peters was handed a Champions League debut for Tottenham with Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier both injured, and he was given a harsh lesson inside seven minutes.

Dembele took advantage of a poor touch by the young full-back and Spurs were exposed. The Frenchman accelerated past Walker-Peters, before selling Harry Winks a lovely dummy, and rolled home from close range.

Barcelona's defensive unit looked shaky but Spurs did not possess the quality to find the killer final ball, while at the other end, just before the break, Coutinho whipped a clever effort off the inside of the post.

Team news Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters started for Spurs in four changes from the weekend. Along with Messi, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also missing in seven changes made by Ernesto Valverde.

Jasper Cillessen was a busy man in the second period, starting with Christian Eriksen forcing him into a stunning low save on 49 minutes. In Italy, Mauro Icardi drew Inter Milan level and the news must have filtered through to the Spurs players who increased their intensity.

Substitute Moura had a header somehow clawed to safety by Cillessen on 75 minutes, which was Spurs' sixth shot on target.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates Barcelona's goal against Tottenham

With Spurs pressing on - and Messi now on the field from the bench - Coutinho danced into the box and had another effort which came back off the post.

Just 90 seconds later, Spurs got the decisive leveller. Kane pulled out to the left and provided the final ball that had been lacking for the previous 85 minutes. His cross was turned home by Moura, who did not know whether to celebrate wildly or to get the ball to try and force a winner.

Danny Rose blazed a glorious late chance over the bar but it mattered little as PSV held on in the San Siro and Spurs booked their place in the last 16 in dramatic fashion.

Toby Alderweireld (right) and Harry Winks celebrate after Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Barcelona

Man of the match: Danny Rose

Pochettino deserves huge credit as he set up his team in a way that caused Barcelona all sort of problems, especially down the left through the England international, who gave a timely reminder of his talents both offensively and defensively. It was down Rose's flank where the all-important goal came from.

Danny Rose was a key component in Tottenham's draw

Opta stats

Barcelona have gone unbeaten in each of their last 29 home games in the Champions League (W26 D3), equalling Bayern Munich's record set in April 2002.

Spurs have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for the third time in four participations in the competition, failing only to do so in 2016-17.

Since the start of 1976-77, Barcelona have lost just one of their 31 European home matches against English clubs; this coming against Liverpool in February 2007 (1-2).

Kane has had a hand in 16 goals in 16 Champions League appearances (13 goals, 3 assists)

Dembele has scored in each of his last three Champions League appearances at Camp Nou.

Barcelona named a starting line-up with an average age of 25 years & 17 days; their youngest in a Champions League game since December 2015 vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen (24 years 319 days).

What's next?

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday as Burnley visit Wembley, while Barcelona play Levante in La Liga on Sunday.