When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

Four Premier League sides could be in the last 16 of the Champions League

Manchester United and Manchester City are into the last 16 of the Champions League, but when will they learn their opponents? And could they face each other?

United and City both booked their places in the next round on Tuesday, and they might soon be joined by Liverpool, who could qualify with a win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Tottenham need to beat Inter Milan to have a chance of progressing.

Here are all the details for the last-16 draw, including who is already in the hat and when the draw takes place…

When is the draw?

The draw will be on December 17 in Nyon, Switzerland. The time has not yet been confirmed but you will be able to follow it online with Sky Sports.

Who will be in the draw?

The top two teams from the eight Champions League groups qualify for the last 16.

The eight teams that have qualified so far are:

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Manchester City

Manchester United

Roma

Real Madrid

Liverpool will qualify on Wednesday if they win at PSG and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Napoli.

What do Liverpool and Spurs need?

Tottenham need to beat Inter Milan at Wembley to keep their hopes alive before a trip to Barcelona in their final group match.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Napoli, Porto and Schalke could secure their places this week, while Lyon are bidding to join Manchester City in qualifying from Group F.

How does the draw work?

The eight group winners are seeded, while the runners-up are unseeded.

The seeded teams are then drawn against the unseeded teams, with the first leg of the last-16 tie taking place at the home of the unseeded team.

Teams from the same group or country cannot be drawn together at this stage, which means City and United - along with potentially Liverpool and Tottenham - will be drawn apart in the last 16.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs take place on February 12/13 or February 19/20 with the return legs on March 5/6 or 12/13.

What happens next?

After the last 16, the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on March 15.

The quarter-final first legs are on April 9/10 followed by the second legs on April 16/17.

The semi-final first legs are on April 30/May 1 before the second legs on May 7/8.

The final takes place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.