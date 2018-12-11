Liverpool vs Man Utd: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's combined XI's

10:09 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville share their combined XI for both Liverpool and Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville share their combined XI for both Liverpool and Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher picked their combined Liverpool-Manchester United XIs ahead of their Super Sunday clash at Anfield.

Nev and Carra's allegiances lie on opposing sides of the divide between English football's most decorated clubs, and the Monday Night Football studio was the scene of their latest debate as they picked the best team from the two squads.

Ahead of Sunday's mouth-watering clash, the Sky Sports pundits provide their take before reaching an agreement for an overall team…

Gary Neville's combined XI

De Gea, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Bailly, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Pogba, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Martial.

I've gone for David de Gea. Alisson is fantastic but I think De Gea is the best in the world. People question whether he is having the best season but overall it has to be De Gea.

Left-back was a challenge, Luke Shaw at his best year in, year out would be in with a shout but you cannot deny what Andrew Robertson has done since joining Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the Premier League, let alone in these two clubs - what United would do to have a centre-half like him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in at right-back and, if Joe Gomez was fit I would put him, but I've gone for Eric Bailly because I fancied putting a United player in the back four.

Do I think Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are brilliant? Not really. Do I think Bailly is brilliant? Not really. But if Bailly was put in among that back four, I think he would be the best out of those three. But it was a flip of a coin.

I've gone for the quality of Anthony Martial down the left-hand side, he would be up front alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Without much conviction, I've gone with Paul Pogba holding in midfield, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita either side.

Perhaps I was clutching at straws, but I looked at it as an opportunity to put a United player in there, as I think Pogba is United's best central midfield player and the most talented at the two clubs.

Jamie Carragher's combined XI

De Gea, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Matic, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

We've agreed on seven players. The reason I went for Dejan Lovren was that, despite making mistakes, when everyone has their best game his is better than Bailly's or Chris Smalling's.

I've put Nemanja Matic in because he's the classic holding midfielder; he's been there, done it and won titles. He's probably the best holding midfield player in both squads.

I've gone for James Milner alongside him. I don't think Jurgen Klopp would swap Milner for Pogba if he could. He's not going to press.

And last but not least, I've gone for Sadio Mane over Martial, he's been fantastic this season for Liverpool.

MNF Liverpool-United combined XI

De Gea, Alexander-Arnold, Bailly, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Matic, Pogba, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

