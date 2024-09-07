Barnsley 2-1 Bristol Rovers: Adam Phillips scores Tykes winner at Oakwell

Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers. Sky Bet League One.
Oakwell StadiumAttendance11,196.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Bristol Rovers at Oakwell on Saturday | Adam Phillips scores the second-half winner for Darrell Clarke's Tykes side.
Saturday 7 September 2024 17:56, UK
Davis Keillor-Dunn marked his Barnsley debut with a goal to help his new side to a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers.
Visiting goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was forced into an early save to keep out Barry Cotter's well-struck 20-yard effort.
Adam Phillips then went close for the hosts, heading narrowly wide after meeting a corner from Keillor-Dunn.
Keillor-Dunn struck the opener in the 11th minute with a fine finish after latching onto a neat flick from Luca Connell.
Marc Roberts went close to putting Barnsley further ahead with a header which was tipped over by Griffiths, but Ruel Sotiriou equalised for Rovers in the 37th minute after capitalising on a defensive error.
Barnsley regained the lead after 65 minutes when Phillips found the net with a close-range header from Cotter's cross.
Keillor-Dunn went in search of his second goal of the afternoon, receiving a flick-on from Sam Cosgrove before a last-ditch tackle cut his run short.
Connell saw a 20-yard free-kick deflected wide in the closing stages.