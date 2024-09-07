 Skip to content
Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers. Sky Bet League One.

Oakwell StadiumAttendance11,196.

Barnsley 2

  • D Keillor-Dunn (11th minute)
  • A Phillips (65th minute)

Bristol Rovers 1

  • R Sotiriou (37th minute)

Barnsley 2-1 Bristol Rovers: Adam Phillips scores Tykes winner at Oakwell

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Bristol Rovers at Oakwell on Saturday | Adam Phillips scores the second-half winner for Darrell Clarke's Tykes side.

Saturday 7 September 2024 17:56, UK

Watch highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Bristol Rovers.

Davis Keillor-Dunn marked his Barnsley debut with a goal to help his new side to a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Visiting goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was forced into an early save to keep out Barry Cotter's well-struck 20-yard effort.

Davis Keillor-Dunn scores on his debut to give Barnsley the lead against Bristol Rovers!

Adam Phillips then went close for the hosts, heading narrowly wide after meeting a corner from Keillor-Dunn.

Keillor-Dunn struck the opener in the 11th minute with a fine finish after latching onto a neat flick from Luca Connell.

Adam Phillips flying header puts Barnsley ahead of Bristol.

Marc Roberts went close to putting Barnsley further ahead with a header which was tipped over by Griffiths, but Ruel Sotiriou equalised for Rovers in the 37th minute after capitalising on a defensive error.

Barnsley regained the lead after 65 minutes when Phillips found the net with a close-range header from Cotter's cross.

Keillor-Dunn went in search of his second goal of the afternoon, receiving a flick-on from Sam Cosgrove before a last-ditch tackle cut his run short.

Connell saw a 20-yard free-kick deflected wide in the closing stages.

