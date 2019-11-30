Barnsley 3-1 Hull: Tykes earn first win since opening day of the season

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Hull. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Hull.

Barnsley marked new head coach Gerhard Struber's first home game in charge with a 3-1 victory over Hull.

Goals from Alex Mowatt and Mike Bahre in either half put the home side in control before Keane Lewis-Potter reduced the arrears, but Barnsley held on to record their first win since the opening day of the season with Conor Chaplin adding a third in stoppage time.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow put a rising shot over early on in an otherwise quiet opening period.

The hosts took the lead midway through the half when Bahre laid the ball off to Mowatt who produced a measured shot to beat keeper George Long from the edge of the area.

Hull's best chance of the half fell to Jarrod Bowen, whose low shot went a fraction wide of Sami Radlinger's right-hand post.

Long was forced to make a good save down low to his left to keep out a Mowatt free-kick just before the break.

Hull boss Grant McCann decided to make a double substitution at the interval with Tom Eaves and Leo Lopes sent on for the start of the second half in place of Daniel Batty and George Honeyman.

The visitors attacked on the break with Eaves finding space on the left-wing and sending over a low cross which was met by Bowen who pulled his shot wide.

Chaplin put a header on target after getting on the end of a Mowatt free-kick but it was straight at Long who gathered easily.

As Barnsley continued to press for a second goal, Jacob Brown side-footed wide from inside the area and Aapo Halme put a long-range effort over.

The two-goal cushion came in the 75th minute when Mowatt slipped a great ball through to Bahre who slotted confidently past Long from inside the area.

The visitors pulled a goal back when Kamil Grosicki's cross from the left was headed back across the face of goal by Eaves at the far post and substitute Lewis-Potter was on hand to head in from close range.

Hull, who had won four out of their previous six league games, briefly threatened to force a late equaliser.

Josh Bowler had an effort deflected wide and Eaves headed over, but any hope of late drama was killed off deep into stoppage time when Chaplin scored a third goal for Barnsley with a thumping drive from the edge of the area.

What the managers said...

Barnsley's Gerhard Struber: "It was a very important game. The last days were very difficult for the mindset for my players. We have a clear plan for what we want and we have a very good conviction and self-confidence.

"I speak a lot in the last days with my players and I think the right plan on the field and the right character was the key for the result and the good performance. I am very proud of my boys and I am happy. I am here for 10 days and this is our first small step in the right direction."

Hull's Grant McCann: "It's disappointing because we didn't play very well at. We couldn't pass the ball from A to B. Credit to Barnsley because they pressed us well, but we didn't show any calmness, any authority or braveness in possession.

"I'm just angry with us in possession more than anything else because I think we showed on Wednesday night how good we are in possession. Today we didn't show anywhere near that. We had 11 performing on Wednesday night and today we had zero - it's as simple as that."