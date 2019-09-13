Barnsley vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday. Coverage gets underway live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 12.25pm, while kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Team news

Barnsley will welcome back midfield duo Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan after further injury troubles deplete their squad. Ahead of a Championship clash with Yorkshire rivals Leeds, Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel is without striker Cauley Woodrow and defender Bambo Diaby.

Woodrow is suffering from a calf injury, while Diaby has an ankle issue. The Tykes have not claimed a league win in five games, and are further weakened by the suspension of left back Ben Williams, who was sent off against Wigan.

Leeds have injury concerns of their own as they look to bounce back from a loss to Swansea last time out, blotting an otherwise strong start to the season. Right back Luke Ayling and striker Tyler Roberts will miss the Barnsley fixture despite making progress with their respective injuries.

Young winger Jordan Stevens will also be absent, having been handed a six-week ban by the Football Association for breaching betting rules. Kalvin Phillips is expected to feature after signing a new five-year deal earlier in the week.

Recent form

Daniel Stendel's Barnsley are lingering at the wrong end of the Championship table after last season's promotion and their survival prospects don't look incredible, based on recent form. Last time out, they played out a stalemate away at Wigan, following a 3-1 reverse against Luton and a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham.

Aside from a narrow 1-0 defeat to early season leaders Swansea before the international break, Leeds look to be the team to beat yet again this season. Prior to that loss, they left Stoke, Brentford and Wigan in their wake, all without conceding a single goal.

Barnsley have won just one of their opening six fixtures since promotion back to the Championship

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "We have never faced a team like this one, it is a different kind of team. They press high and run a lot, the position they have in the table is not linked with the style of play they have shown.

"This team is built to move the ball in a good way. I don't know the manager, but the team speak for him and the team has shown new things."

Talking point: Can Leeds get back on track?

In spite of last season's play-off disappointment, there has been no hangover for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds this term. This time last year, granted, they were in the midst of an unbeaten opening eight games, but though they've lost a game already - against runaway leaders Swansea - they've conceded one less and their tally of three is the lowest in the division.

The squad Bielsa has assembled looks more settled than recent times and the fact not only Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have signed new contracts, but highly sought-after midfielder Kalvin Phillips too speaks volumes about the togetherness, harmony and ambition within the dressing room at Elland Road. But though they will likely be favourites for this Yorkshire derby, upcoming fixtures against Derby, Charlton and West Brom will certainly put them to the test.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Barnsley are looking to avoid losing back-to-back home league matches against Leeds for the first time, having lost 0-2 at Oakwell in November 2017 in their last meeting there.

Leeds have won four of their last five league matches against Barnsley (W4 D0 L1), losing the other 2-3 in January 2017 at Oakwell under Garry Monk.

Barnsley are winless in six games in all competitions (W0 D2 L4), last enduring a longer run without a win in February 2018 (seven games).

Leeds' Pablo Hernández has been involved in 46 open-play sequences that have ended in a shot in the Championship this season - four more than any other player.

Barnsley have won four of their last 24 Yorkshire derbies in the Championship (W4 D9 L11), with one of those wins against Leeds in January 2017.

Leeds are looking to win six consecutive away matches in all competitions for only the third time in their history - they also did so between September and November 1931 and October and November 1963.

David Prutton's prediction

Barnsley are struggling a little and Daniel Stendel would have been glad to have had a fortnight to try and work with his side. The prospect of a big local derby should help his squad raise their game, too.

Leeds have also had a fortnight to dwell on their home defeat to Swansea. They dominated for so long in that one, but that does happen in the game and Marcelo Bielsa won't be worried. They should bounce back with a win here.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)