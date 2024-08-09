 Skip to content
Barnsley vs Mansfield Town. Sky Bet League One.

Oakwell StadiumAttendance14,817.

Barnsley 1

  • L Connell (32nd minute)

Mansfield Town 2

  • S Quinn (13th minute)
  • G Cooper (18th minute)

Barnsley 1-2 Mansfield: Stephen Quinn, 38, hits cracking volley as Nigel Clough's Town start with a win

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield Town at Oakwell on Friday night; Stephen Quinn and Lee Gregory on target as Nigel Clough's Stags start with a win

Friday 9 August 2024 22:25, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Mansfield

Mansfield struck twice early on to pave the way for a 2-1 victory over Barnsley as they made a winning start to life in League One.

Stephen Quinn and Lee Gregory netted in the opening 18 minutes for the promoted Stags and that proved enough for the points despite Luca Connell pulling one back for the hosts at Oakwell.

The deadlock was broken in the 13th minute when Quinn struck a left-footed effort into the top-right corner from outside the box.

Stephen Quinn's superb half-volley puts Mansfield ahead against Barnsley

Mansfield then doubled their lead five minutes later when Gregory headed beyond Barnsley 'keeper Ben Killip.

Lee Gregory scores Mansfield's second goal at Oakwell

Connell halved the deficit in the 33rd minute. Striking from the edge of the box, the Barnsley skipper saw his effort deflected beyond Christy Pym into the back of the net.

Adam Phillips threatened to draw Barnsley level a minute later, but his low drive was deflected narrowly wide.

A cruel deflection gifts Barnsley a goal against Mansfield

Tykes substitute Jon Russell also went close five minutes after the break as he directed Corey O'Keeffe's cut-back goalwards, but his effort was cleared.

Barnsley could not make a dominant second-half display count and wasted another chance with seven minutes to play when Sam Cosgrove volleyed over from the edge of the six-yard box.

