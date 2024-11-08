 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Barnsley vs Rotherham United. Sky Bet League One.

Oakwell StadiumAttendance14,731.

Barnsley 2

  • J Russell (32nd minute)
  • S Humphrys (86th minute)

Rotherham United 0

    Latest Sky Bet League One Odds

    Barnsley 2-0 Rotherham: Jon Russell and Stephen Humphrys help Tykes up to fourth in League One

    Report and highlights as Barnsley move up to fourth in Sky Bet League One thanks to goals from Jon Russell and Stephen Humphrys against Rotherham; Millers remain 14th

    Friday 8 November 2024 23:27, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Rotherham

    Barnsley moved up to fourth in Sky Bet League One after a 2-0 home win over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham, who are now winless against the Tykes since 1982.

    Jon Russell opened the scoring before Stephen Humphrys came off the bench to double the lead late on.

    Joe Rafferty struck a fierce effort goalwards inside three minutes for the Millers, but the onrushing Barnsley defenders were able to block.

    The hosts took the lead after 32 minutes through Russell.

    After Dawson pulled off a spectacular save to deny his headed effort, he pounced on the loose ball and made no mistake to give his side the advantage.

    Trending

    It looked as though Rotherham were going to level with 18 minutes to play when Jack Holmes was found at the back post, but Barnsley goalkeeper Ben Killip recovered well to keep a close-range effort out.

    Also See:

    Humphrys added a second for the Tykes with four minutes remaining when he found himself behind the last line of the Rotherham defence and smashed into the bottom-right corner from outside the box.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Stream brilliant TV Shows with NOW