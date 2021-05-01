Barrow 1-2 Southend: Phil Brown's Shrimpers relegated from EFL after 101 years

Southend's 101-year spell in the Football League has come to an end despite their 2-1 win against Barrow.

Goals from John White and Terrell Egbri secured Phil Brown his 100th victory as Southend manager after Scott Quigley had put Barrow in front.

But Scunthorpe's 0-0 draw at Bradford means the Shrimpers will be lining up in the National League next season.

Barrow, who have already secured their League Two status, went in front in the 19th minute when Quigley raced onto Luke James' through ball to slot home his 15th goal of the season.

However, Southend reacted strongly and drew back level on the half-hour mark when Ricky Holmes' right-wing free-kick was powered home on the volley by Shrimpers skipper White.

The visitors continued to battle and went in front in the 52nd minute when Egbri battled his way through two defenders before unleashing a long-range effort which Barrow goalkeeper Joel Dixon somehow fumbled over his own goal-line.

But the win was not enough to stop Southend falling into the National League.

Brown: We're all responsible for relegation

"It's not time for tears," said Southend boss Phil Brown. "It's time for looking back at the season and asking yourself if you could have done anymore individually and collectively. We all go home and have those dark hours staring at the wall or looking at the mirror when you think 'I've let myself down, my team-mates down, my family down and the club'.

"How many of them will do that I don't know, but they're the only ones I'm interested in. They've got to take responsibility for what this club hasn't achieved. We're all responsible, I feel responsible. I've had five games and I thought six was going to be enough but it's proven not to be.

"If we can be competitive from a budget point of view that might be enough to attract me and players to the football club who can compete. Would I like to be involved in that challenge? Absolutely."