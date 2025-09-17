Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea: Harry Kane at the double as German giants start Champions League campaign with win

Chelsea felt the force of Harry Kane's ruthlessness as he scored twice in a 3-1 win for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

In Chelsea's first Champions League game since 2022/23, their inexperience at the elite level was exposed by Bayern, who took the lead through a Trevoh Chalobah own-goal before Kane bagged a double.

Team news Enzo Maresca made four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Brentford. Jamie Gittens, Jorrell Hato, Wesley Fofana and Facuno Buonanotte make way for Malo Gusto, Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer and Reece James whilst Bayern were unchanged..

Cole Palmer's expert finish brought Chelsea back into the game in the first half but their downfall was self inflicted, with Moises Caicedo needlessly fouling Kane for a penalty and Malo Gusto playing a sloppy pass straight into the path of the England striker who finished with his usual accomplished nature.

Green Blues Eight Chelsea players made their Champions League debut against Bayern Munich (Sanchez, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Caicedo, Neto, Santos, Estevao and Pedro), the most the Blues have ever given in a single game in the competition.

Kane already has 10 goals in five appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season.

Player ratings Bayern Munich: Neuer (7), Laimer (7), Upamecano (7), Tah (6), Stanisic (7), Kimmich (7), Pavlovic (7), Olise (8), Gnabry (7), Diaz (7), Kane (8)



Subs: Kim (8), Goretzka (7), Boey (7)



Chelsea: Sanchez (8), Gusto (5), Chalobah (6), Tosin (6), Cucurella (7), James (6), Caicedo (6), Palmer (8), Enzo (6), Neto (6), Joao Pedro (7)



Subs: Garnacho (6), Santos (6), Esteavo (6)



Player of the Match: Harry Kane

Enzo Maresca's team had been the more dangerous in the first half when they were suddenly hit by two Bayern goals in seven minutes, the Chalobah own goal and Kane's penalty. Bayern's XI had by far the greater experience of this competition and that provided a decisive factor in a frenetic game.

Chelsea's young squad have learned fast in 12 months and hit some impressive height but will have to take these learnings on board fast if they are to go far in this competition.

Analysis: Sanchez steps up

Image: Sanchez

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was incandescent with rage moments after Kane had just beaten him to wrap the game up for Bayern. His fury was targeted at Gusto, whose sloppy control and pass led directly to Kane being given a free shot on goal which, of course, he didn't pass up.

Sanchez didn't deserve to be on the losing side and his frustration was understandable. In the second half, he kept out Kane at the near post with a solid stop before producing a sensational one-handed piece of goalkeeping to deny Michael Olise - the kind of eye-catching save this goalkeeper is now becoming adept at.

His concentration levels are improving, something some of his team-mates need to work on now.

Palmer: We deserved more

Image: Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after pulling a goal back for Chelsea

Cole Palmer speaking to TNT Sports:

"We started well and had early chances to score but when you make mistakes at the highest level, it's hard to come back.

"A lack of concentration, not managing the moments. We have shown we can play against one of the best teams in the competition and we deserved more.

"It's a good learning curve. We need to keep going from here.

"We have shown we can compete."

Maresca: We'll learn from this defeat

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca speaking to TNT Sports:

"Overall the performance was quite good. We started really well and we were in the game.

"The decision from the referee has been quite tough. We started the second half and created chances but after the third goal, the game changed again.

"We just conceded a goal that killed the game. We were in the game.

"We can learn a lot from this game.

"First of all, this game requires us to play well for 95 minutes not just part of the game. For some, we were not good enough.

"[Robert] Sanchez, [Malo] Gusto and Cole [Palmer] were very good. A good performance from all of them.

When asked if it was a reality check, Maresca added: "It's a reality [check] but overall we competed well."

Kane: I've never felt this good

Image: Harry Kane has scored 10 goals for Bayern already this season

Harry Kane speaking to TNT Sports:

"I thought from start to finish we were at a high level. We moved the ball quickly, high-intensity pressing. It was a pleasing night. They had some great players but we deserved the win.

"It was a nice couple goals - the second goal was a good finish. Physically, mentally, I'm in as good a shape as I've ever felt and it showed tonight.

"I think [our experience showed]. We moved it and created chances - we could have done better with a couple. This team is brilliant."