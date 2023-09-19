Mount and Varane back in Man Utd training ahead of Bayern clashMason Mount and Raphael Varane trained on the eve of Manchester United's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.Erik ten Hag's men kick off their campaign away to the perennial Bundesliga champions on Wednesday.United went through their paces at Carrington ahead of flying to Germany, with Mount and Varane both involved after injury.The former picked up a knock on just his second appearance after joining from Chelsea and has not played since the loss at Tottenham.Varane was forced off at half-time of the following game against Nottingham Forest.Deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat and teenager Kobbie Mainoo trained away from the main group as they work their way back to fitness.United confirmed on Monday that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss the Bayern match and the coming weeks, joining Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Tom Heaton and Amad Diallo on the sidelines.Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team "pending resolution of a squad discipline issue" and Antony has been given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him.