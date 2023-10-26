Bayern Munich host Darmstadt in the Bundesliga this Saturday, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.Due to the UK's blackout law on football between 2.45pm and 5.15pm, the game cannot be televised live - but the full 90 minutes will be screened as-live on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pmThe Bavarians, who have won all three of their Champions League group matches and are also unbeaten in the league, are in third place in the Bundesliga on 20 points, just two points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and one behind second-placed VfB Stuttgart.Victory over visiting Darmstadt, in 12th place, could move Bayern provisionally into top spot, with Leverkusen, also unbeaten, in action against Freiburg on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund, also on 20 points, are also playing on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt.