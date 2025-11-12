Bayern Munich 3-2 Arsenal: Pernille Harder inspires Bavarians to comeback win over stuttering Gunners in Women's Champions League

Arsenal's WSL frustrations transferred over to European action as Renee Slegers' side threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners were left aggrieved after some controversial refereeing decisions cost them all three points against Chelsea last time out, but used that disappointment to fuel a convincing first-half display at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Emily Fox and Mariona Caldentey put the visitors in a commanding position, but a stunning second-half comeback inspired by Pernille Harder saw the European champions succumb to a second defeat in three Champions League games.

Image: Glodis Viggosdottir completed a stunning second-half comeback

Slegers said pre-match that despite the frustrations with how the game against Chelsea transpired, she was happy with the performance which led her to name an unchanged XI against the German champions.

That decision paid dividends almost immediately as Fox was able to follow in a Beth Mead shot to loop a header past Maria Grohs to give the visitors the lead inside the opening five minutes.

Image: Emily Fox gave Arsenal the perfect start against Bayern Munich

Caldentey doubled the advantage with a stunning strike from the edge of the box as the WSL side appeared to be in total control.

It would turn out to be a tale of two halves though, as Bayern came out the far more intense of the two after the break. Jose Barcala's changes turned the game on its head, with substitutes Alara Sehitler and Harder grabbing the two goals to restore parity with a quarter of the game to go.

Image: Mariona Caldentey's effort from the edge of the area doubled Arsenal's lead

Harder's goal, an incredible volley from range arrowed into the top corner, left Arsenal on the ropes. The knockout blow would be delivered by Munich captain Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, who snuck in at the front post to convert Klara Buhl's cross.

The second-half capitulation from Arsenal leaves them on just three points from as many Champions League games, rendering their chances for finishing in the top four of the league phase and qualifying for the quarter-final stage near impossible.

'Arsenal have to deal with direct play better'

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers speaking with Disney+ post-match:

"I think we did a lot of really good things on the ball. I think we caused issues in their low build and our high press was working really well.

"When our press was broken once or twice, we all worked back. In the second half we said they would probably do something different because they're 2-0 down at home.

"That's what they did. I think that's what changed the game in the second half. They played more of a long ball-second ball game and stacked their numbers high. We didn’t deal with it well enough. It's not good enough.

"It was very transitional. It became physically demanding. If you let them play their game with the long ball in behind and the second balls, and they did that really well because they had all the numbers around.

"I think we lacked a little bit of energy and physicality in those moments. I think the game was played to their strengths in the second half. But at the same time, we have to deal with these things because this is also football. I know we can deal with these things, but we didn't do it well enough tonight.

"I'm sure the players will watch the game back, as they normally do. Coaches, of course, watch the game back and then we travel tomorrow and then we're back the day after to start preparing for Tottenham."

Barcala: 'We must be honest with ourselves despite comeback'

Bayern Munich boss Jose Barcala speaking with Disney+ post-match:

"It was clearly one half for both teams. In the first half we had some problems overcoming the high press from Arsenal that took us out of the game. Conceding the two goals left us under pressure with a lot of doubt.

"We made some adjustments at half-time. Clearly in the second half we showed up with different solutions.

"We kept the sixes in the base and we tried to create an overload inside. The pocket players got the space in behind and find more solutions in a more direct way.

"We were more calm on the ball. More clinical. We found the free players and Arsenal dropped their intensity with their pressing.

"Even though we won, we need to be honest with our analysis. We need to see what happened in the first half. We cannot just think everything was wonderful. We need to correct a lot of things."