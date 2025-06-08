Belgium 4-3 Wales: Kevin De Bruyne ends Craig Bellamy's unbeaten start despite incredible comeback

Kevin De Bruyne denied Wales an incredible comeback as his late strike gave Belgium a 4-3 win to inflict Craig Bellamy's first defeat as manager.

The 33-year-old had once called this fixture boring after the two nations faced each other nine times across a decade - but there was nothing dull about an epic of a World Cup qualifier.

Belgium raced into a 3-0 lead inside half an hour, beginning with Romelu Lukaku's penalty after Brennan Johnson was harshly penalised for a handball. The forward held his nerve during an inexplicably long four-minute VAR check before finally slotting home.

Youri Tielemans smartly added a second two minutes later before Jeremy Doku cut in from the left and fired across Karl Darlow to give Belgium a three-goal cushion and leave Wales shellshocked.

The visitors had enjoyed chances themselves but had been cut to shreds defensively by Belgium's forward movement.

They earned a lifeline for their attacking intent on the stroke of half-time courtesy of another generous penalty when Mats Sels was adjudged to have fouled Chris Mepham, leaving Harry Wilson to reduce the arrears.

That gave Bellamy's side a slither of hope which became all the more real when Sorba Thomas finished off Wilson's pinpoint cross-field pass at the back post seven minutes into the second half.

Image: Brennan Johnson's sixth goal for his country capped what was so close to being an incredible comeback

Belgium continued to create chances but looked increasingly vulnerable defensively, and Wales' equaliser felt an inevitability by the time it came.

Again Wilson and Thomas were involved, with the latter's header leaving Johnson to nod home and complete a comeback which would have given French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz a run for his money.

At that point Wales were well on top, but Belgium's attacking quality remained a threat and again proved too much to handle when Lukaku's deflected effort appeared to restore their lead - only for another long VAR check to rule the ball had marginally gone out of play in the build up.

There was consternation in the home ranks when the goal was overturned but it was soon forgotten when De Bruyne popped up moments later to steer home Tielemans' cross at the back post with two minutes remaining.

This time there was no Wales comeback as Bellamy's unbeaten start ended in heroic defeat to allow North Macedonia to sneak top spot in Group J.

How long, ref? How 14-minute VAR delays disrupted a classic

10:58 - Brennan Johnson is accused of handball from Kevin De Bruyne's shot and the referee points to the spot. Three minutes and 44 seconds later, Romelu Lukaku scores to make it 1-0.

45:00+3:32 - Wales are awarded a penalty for a controversial collision between Matz Sels and Chris Mepham. VAR checks the incident and the officials award the penalty, with Harry Wilson pulling a goal back two minutes and 40 seconds after the initial decision.

50:51 - Sorba Thomas pulls another goal back for Wales and VAR checks for offside. After a wait of one minute and 42 seconds, the goal is given.

68:53 - Brennan Johnson scores an equaliser for Wales, with another VAR check for offside following. After another one minute and 12 seconds the goal is given.

79:51 - Romelu Lukaku scores a deflected finish to make it 4-3 but then VAR checks the ball going out of play in the build up, with Craig Bellamy and Harry Wilson booked for their protests. After four minutes and 34 seconds, VAR rules out the goal, leading to Belgium boss Rudi Garcia being booked.

Overall, 13 minutes and 52 seconds were lost to VAR checks purely around goals being scored.

Thomas: We can't wait to play Belgium again

Wales winger Sorba Thomas speaking to BBC Sport:

"For us to go 3-0 down, we made lots of mistakes. But overall I felt like we controlled the game.

"They didn't show us the respect we deserved, they thought the game was done but we showed the Welsh fight.

"We were unlucky. The gaffer has said we are a close group, we fight and play with each other.

"The second half showed what we are about under the new boss. Even though we lost, I feel like we won it in our heads.

"I felt like we were the better team. I cannot wait to play these lot again back in Cardiff."