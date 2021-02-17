Benfica vs Arsenal: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Benfica vs Arsenal in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Benfica right-backs Andre Almeida and Gilberto are both set to miss the Europa League encounter through injury with Jardel also a long-term absentee.

There will be some familiar faces in the Benfica ranks too with former Premier League players Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi and Adel Taarabt expected to feature.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the last-32 clash but Kieran Tierney has trained and is in the squad after recovering from a leg injury.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also travelled with the squad to Rome, where the Europa League tie will take place due to coronavirus travel restrictions, after he was pictured getting a tattoo last week.

EL talking point: Double take on neutral soil Nothing sums up European football's difficulties amid coronavirus travel restrictions more than Arsenal's tie with Portuguese side Benfica. Both legs will be played at neutral venues due to the current restrictions. Benfica will host the first leg in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night. A week later the return will not take place in London, but in Greece at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium - home of Olympiacos.



Away goals, however, will count as normal, and Arsenal will be mindful of that after losing to Olympiacos in those circumstances at this stage of the competition 12 months ago.

How to follow

Follow Benfica vs Arsenal with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Arsenal

Manchester City Sunday 21st February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Opta stats