Benfica vs Arsenal: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Benfica vs Arsenal in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Benfica right-backs Andre Almeida and Gilberto are both set to miss the Europa League encounter through injury with Jardel also a long-term absentee.
There will be some familiar faces in the Benfica ranks too with former Premier League players Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi and Adel Taarabt expected to feature.
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the last-32 clash but Kieran Tierney has trained and is in the squad after recovering from a leg injury.
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also travelled with the squad to Rome, where the Europa League tie will take place due to coronavirus travel restrictions, after he was pictured getting a tattoo last week.
Trending
- Agent: Bale not playing due to twilight of career
- Stunning sports photos from SJA Awards shortlists
- Arteta: There will be consequences for Covid breaches
- Referee charged for squaring up to Ipswich's Judge
- Ref apologises after squaring up to Ipswich player in game
- Rangers: Five players broke Covid-19 rules
- Bournemouth want to speak to Henry
- 'I want the UK's heavyweight kings!'
- Will old faces haunt Man Utd in the Europa League?
- All Premier League games to be shown on TV until fans return
EL talking point: Double take on neutral soil
Nothing sums up European football's difficulties amid coronavirus travel restrictions more than Arsenal's tie with Portuguese side Benfica. Both legs will be played at neutral venues due to the current restrictions. Benfica will host the first leg in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night. A week later the return will not take place in London, but in Greece at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium - home of Olympiacos.
Away goals, however, will count as normal, and Arsenal will be mindful of that after losing to Olympiacos in those circumstances at this stage of the competition 12 months ago.
How to follow
Follow Benfica vs Arsenal with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Benfica and Arsenal met in the last 16 of the 1991/92 European Cup, with Benfica winning 4-2 on aggregate (1-1 home, 3-1 away); these are the only two meetings between the teams.
- Arsenal have faced five different Portuguese opponents in European competition and beaten them all (Sporting CP, FC Porto, Sporting Braga and Vitória Guimarães) apart from Benfica (D1 L1).
- Benfica have won the first leg of their last nine UEFA Europa League knockout ties when it's been at home and won 14 of their last 17 first leg matches in the knockout phase overall (L3).
- In this season's UEFA Europa League, Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe has been involved in 48 open play sequences that have ended with a shot, four more than anyone else.
- Benfica's Pizzi has been directly involved in more UEFA Europa League goals than any other player this season (6 goals, 2 assists). The last Portuguese player to score more goals in a UEFA European campaign for Benfica was Eusébio in the 1970/71 European Cup Winners' Cup (7).