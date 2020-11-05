Benfica vs Rangers preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Benfica vs Rangers in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Rangers have a fully-fit squad ahead of their Europa League clash with Benfica in Lisbon on Thursday night.

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been suspended by the club after breaching Covid-19 rules but would not have faced the Eagles in any case having been left out of Steven Gerrard's European squad alongside Jermain Defoe.

Long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is the only other absentee.

Alex Grimaldo is set to miss out for Benfica after the defender sprained his ankle last week. Andre Almeida is also expected to miss the game with a knee injury, while Jean-Clair Todibo remains doubtful.

Benfica at a glance

The coach: Jorge Jesus, the club's most decorated manager of the 21st century, returned for a second spell in charge this summer after a hugely successful stint in Brazil with Flamengo where he won five trophies. His first spell at Benfica, between 2009 and 2015, brought 10 trophies, including three Portuguese championship titles in six seasons, and two Europa League final appearances, before he stunned by leaving for city rivals Sporting Lisbon.

European pedigree: Historically, the club from the Portuguese capital has a strong tradition in European football, winning back-to-back European Cups in 1961 and 1962 and losing in finals in 1963, 1965, 1968, 1988 and 1990. Benfica have also reached three UEFA Cup/Europa League finals, losing on each occasion in 1983, 2013 and 2014.

Form: Second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Benfica saw their seven-game winning run in all competitions ended at the weekend by a 3-0 defeat at Boavista.

How to follow

Follow Benfica vs Rangers with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 4.30pm on Thursday; kick off 5.55pm.

