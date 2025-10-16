 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League.

Estadio da Luz.

Benfica Women 0

    Arsenal Women 2

    • B Mead (57th minute)
    • A Russo (89th minute)

    Latest Women's Champions League Odds

    Benfica Women 0-2 Arsenal Women: Goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo get Gunners back to winning ways in Champions League

    Match report as goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo saw Arsenal get back to winning ways in the Champions League; The Gunners bounced back from an opening defeat to Lyon with a 2-0 victory against Benfica in Lisbon

    Thursday 16 October 2025 22:05, UK

    Beth Mead celebrates with team-mates after scoring a goal for Arsenal against Benfica in the Women's Champions League
    Image: Beth Mead celebrates with team-mates after scoring a goal for Arsenal against Benfica in the Women's Champions League

    Arsenal bounced back from defeat to Lyon in their opening game with a 2-0 victory against Benfica in the Champions League.

    For long periods of the game, back in Lisbon where they lifted the Champions League trophy last May, Arsenal struggled to break down a stubborn and well-drilled Benfica.

    However, the Gunners' persistence eventually paid off after second-half goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo saw the defending champions get off the mark in this season's competition.

    Also See:

    More to follow.

    SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
    SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

    Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract