Benfica Women 0-2 Arsenal Women: Goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo get Gunners back to winning ways in Champions League

Arsenal bounced back from defeat to Lyon in their opening game with a 2-0 victory against Benfica in the Champions League.

For long periods of the game, back in Lisbon where they lifted the Champions League trophy last May, Arsenal struggled to break down a stubborn and well-drilled Benfica.

However, the Gunners' persistence eventually paid off after second-half goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo saw the defending champions get off the mark in this season's competition.

More to follow.