Benfica Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League.
Estadio da Luz.
Benfica Women 0-2 Arsenal Women: Goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo get Gunners back to winning ways in Champions League
Match report as goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo saw Arsenal get back to winning ways in the Champions League; The Gunners bounced back from an opening defeat to Lyon with a 2-0 victory against Benfica in Lisbon
Thursday 16 October 2025 22:05, UK
Arsenal bounced back from defeat to Lyon in their opening game with a 2-0 victory against Benfica in the Champions League.
For long periods of the game, back in Lisbon where they lifted the Champions League trophy last May, Arsenal struggled to break down a stubborn and well-drilled Benfica.
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Women's Champions League fixtures
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
However, the Gunners' persistence eventually paid off after second-half goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo saw the defending champions get off the mark in this season's competition.
More to follow.
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.