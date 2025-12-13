Birmingham City 1-1 Charlton Athletic: Tyreece Campbell secures first point since November 4 for Nathan Jones' Addicks

Charlton ended a run of five straight Championship defeats as Tyreece Campbell's second-half equaliser earned them a point from a 1-1 draw against home specialists Birmingham.

The substitute struck midway through the half to peg back Chris Davies' side, who had found the net 14 times during their previous four matches at St Andrew's.

Birmingham had taken a deserved lead at the interval as they looked to make up for back-to-back defeats on the road at Southampton and QPR.

Captain Christoph Klarer gave them the advantage with a well-directed header as the hosts scented another victory.

But Campbell, along with a dogged defensive display in the closing stages, managed to earn Nathan Jones' side a share of the spoils.

Birmingham, who posted just one shot on target during their last-gasp defeat at QPR, were on the front foot throughout the opening 45 minutes.

In all, they enjoyed 17 attempts on Thomas Kaminski's goal but only had Klarer's header to show for their efforts.

The home side earlier saw Demarai Gray cut inside and slam a drive into the foot of the post.

But they went in front in the 28th minute when Tommy Doyle's free-kick from the right was diverted towards goal by Klarer, who used the pace on the ball to send a looping header into the net.

Charlton, however, should have drawn level five minutes later.

Ryan Allsop, promoted to the starting XI due to an injury to James Beadle, misplaced a pass to the left flank that was picked up by Isaac Olaofe.

The forward found Miles Leaburn, who had the goal at his mercy with only Birmingham's keeper to beat but succeeded only in sending his effort over the crossbar.

Charlton came out after the interval with a renewed sense of purpose and grabbed an equaliser midway through the half.

A long clearance out of defence was only half-headed by Klarer and Olaofe picked up the loose ball on the right.

His low centre was only half-palmed by Allsop and Campbell, who had only been introduced from the substitutes' bench a few moments earlier, chested down before rifling into the net.

That brought a stinging response from Birmingham, who piled forward in search of the winner.

Gray slammed another shot against the woodwork - this time the crossbar - with a curling shot.

Davies went for broke in the closing stages, withdrawing centre-half Phil Neumann in the hope forward Kyogo Furuhashi would finally break his duck.

But it was Gray who went closest to finding a way through, Kaminski pulling off a fine stop from his free-kick to protect a point for the south Londoners.

The managers

Birmingham's Chris Davies:

"We got off to a good start - I was really happy with the first half.

"But I do think our football could have been better in the first 15-20 minutes of the second.

"You can always anticipate the away team having a spell of momentum in a game and it was a sloppy goal from our point of view.

"But there was no lack of effort - we kept going until the very end."

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"We've had to play Tyreece everywhere.

"We've played him at right wing-back, left wing-back - the kid's an attacking player, an out-and-out attacking player.

"We've asked him to do so many things - and he's a great kid - people getting on his back, there's no context.

"Our fans shouldn't because of what he's done for them and he was special for us last year.

"He transforms us. He's a threat - and people fear him.

"This should set us up in the coming weeks so that we can get on an even keel because we've had a really difficult run of fixtures.

"So it feels like that's changed. It feels like the wind has changed a bit.

"If we get one or two back in the coming weeks, we are going to be a different animal."