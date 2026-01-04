Birmingham City 3-2 Coventry City: Blues beat league leaders to ease pressure on boss Chris Davies

Marvin Ducksch scored twice as Birmingham ended their seven-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Sky Bet Championship leaders Coventry.

The former Germany international grabbed a goal in each half as fortunes ebbed and flowed in a derby fixture that delivered drama from the first whistle until stoppage time when Sky Blues defender Bobby Thomas was dismissed.

Birmingham led three times but were pegged back twice by Frank Lampard's side, who have now won just twice in their last eight outings.

The match got off to an explosive start with both teams finding the net inside eight minutes.

Chris Davies' side were the first to notch following a move that began inside their own half.

Lewis Koumas laid the ball back to Seung-Ho Paik, with the South Korea international finding debutant Kai Wagner striding down the left.

The German, signed from Philadelphia Union for £2m on Friday, crossed the ball into the area and Ducksch found the back of the net with a measured finish on the volley.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marvin Ducksch opened the scoring for Birmingham but Coventry's Josh Eccles quickly equalised in their Championship clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Koumas, scored Birmingham's second goal of the match against Coventry

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ellis Simms equalised for Coventry but Ducksch instantly replied to put Birmingham back ahead

But Coventry were level inside two minutes. Mason Ephron-Clark made a nuisance of himself and the ball fell to Josh Eccles, 15 yards outside the Birmingham area.

The midfielder strode forward and let fly from 25 yards after the home defence did not recognise the danger until it was too late.

The goalscorer then held up a shirt with the name of 'Allen' on the back following the news that the long-serving Sky Blues midfielder Jamie had lost his mother overnight.

Coventry could have built upon their goal in the moments that followed. James Beadle saved well when Ellis Simms almost profited from an untimely slip by Jack Robinson.

But it was Birmingham who drew blood in the 17th minute with a move that saw Koumas score his first goal for the club following his loan move from Liverpool at the start of the season.

Patrick Roberts moved in from the right wing and the Wales international timed his run well.

He had work to do but rounded Carl Rushworth and found a finish to restore the hosts' lead.

Both sides traded blows but it was not until the hour mark that the next goal was scored.

Mason-Clark had already been given one sighter, that Beadle saved, but he was again beaten from distance when the same player nodded a ball inside to Jack Rudoni.

The Sky Blues' playmaker was given the time to fix his aim and his low drive went through the legs of Robinson, perhaps unsighting 'keeper Beadle who was again beaten.

But Birmingham were not a spent force going forward. A long clearance three minutes later was picked up on the right by Roberts. Ducksch pointed to where he wanted the ball and it arrived.

The German tried his luck and defeated Rushworth at his near post.

Birmingham then retreated, allowing Coventry to press forward, and their frustration spilled over in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Thomas was dismissed.

He exchanged words with home defender Phil Neumann following a free-kick and then aimed a slap at the German centre-half, which was spotted by referee James Linington.

The managers

Birmingham's Chris Davies:

"It's our biggest win of the season. We're playing the league leaders who are running away with it.

"That's not just marginal, either. They've been fantastic this season. They were in the play-offs last season. We were in League One.

"It's definitely the best win of the season, given the run we have been on. It was a really good day."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"We're disappointed to lose the game. I thought it was there for us.

"We conceded three goals which makes it very difficult to win and I normally credit the opposition if they beat us but it was there for us to go and win.

"It wasn't a game where you felt a hot atmosphere and big pressure - it didn't feel like that. There was the opportunity for us to take control - and we didn't."