Birmingham 0-2 Hull City: Wayne Rooney's Blues booed off after second straight defeat

Wayne Rooney suffered his second successive defeat as Birmingham manager as his first home game ended with a 2-0 defeat to Hull.

Liam Delap's 12th-minute goal and a superb solo effort from Jaden Philogene make it a miserable St Andrew's debut for Rooney, up against his former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior.

Blues were booed off the pitch at half-time, while there were isolated catcalls from home fans unhappy with his appointment, before louder boos at full-time.

The former Manchester United and England striker emerged from a pyrotechnic display and blue and white smoke to warm applause on his way to the dugout, clapping the home support.

But the mood soon turned and it was Hull fans who were doing all the cheering after taking the lead following a mistake by Emmanuel Longelo.

Longelo's back pass to goalkeeper John Ruddy went straight to on-loan Manchester City forward Delap, who rounded Ruddy and tapped into the empty net.

Birmingham briefly looked like they might work their way back into the game and Juninho Bacuna twice fired over the bar.

Ruddy prevented Hull doubling their lead when he denied Scott Twine in a one-on-one.

Ruddy then got a fingertip to divert Philogene's fierce low drive just off target, before Adama Traore volleyed narrowly off target from Twine's free kick.

Birmingham's only effort on target came in the third minute of time added on, a looping header from Kevin Long that went straight to goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Bacuna's free kick.

Birmingham briefly attacked from the restart but Hull blocked shots from Bacuna and Dembele.

Hull were strong on the counter and Delap and Philogene fired wide before the visitors doubled their lead in spectacular fashion in the 74th minute.

Aston Villa academy graduate Philogene beat Cody Drameh then substitute Jordan James in a surging run in from the left, curling a firm shot that bounced in front of Ruddy before nestling in the far corner of the net.

The managers

Birmingham's Wayne Rooney:

"You need to be brave in taking the ball, but it's clear from the first two games that the players aren't comfortable doing that. So there will be slight adjustments of course because we need to pick up points as well. I can get players up the pitch, boot the ball up the pitch and look to pick up second balls, but we need to get the balance right. This is on me - maybe I've asked them to do too much and I take that responsibility. We're asking them to play out from the back and be more front-footed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City were booed off after his first home game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat to Hull in the Championship.

"I said to the lads after the game 'if you don't feel you can do it, tell me, and we can adjust and adapt'. There's so many different elements to no-fear football. They've had snots and guts for the last 10 years and it's been very difficult. But it's not going to change within two weeks when the players haven't been used to a completely different way. As I'm getting to know players' strengths and weaknesses, we will find that balance to ensure we get it right."

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

"I'd be excited if I was a Birmingham fan because I worked with him [Rooney] for a long time. I know his qualities as a manager and a coach. I ask for Birmingham fans to give him time because I know Wayne and he will get it completely right. He's got so many qualities - when you had the intelligence Wayne had as a player and see how he sees the game, he's top in the way he understands players, he makes players feel really confident in the way they play, but once he gets that time, I'm sure he will be successful.

"A legend has just walked into the club so we knew we had to take the sting out of the game. The first goal came from really good pressing that we worked on with Liam Delap, Scott Twine and Adama Traore. After that we had complete control."