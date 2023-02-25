Birmingham 0-1 Luton Town: Carlton Morris steers Hatters to victory

Luton continued their bid to reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs with a deserved 1-0 win at St Andrew's to complete a miserable week for Birmingham.

Carlton Morris's 13th goal of the season clinched a ninth league away win of the season for the Hatters, equalling runaway leaders Burnley for the most victories on their travels.

A seventh win in their last 11 was no more than Rob Edwards' side deserved on a day when Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark and Morris missed chances.

Defeat for Birmingham was their ninth in 11 and they failed to test Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, although Scott Hogan hit the woodwork late on.

Their latest loss came as their off-field problems reared their head.

Image: Luton's Carlton Morris celebrates his winner at Birmingham

This week the club and a "number of individuals" were charged by the English Football League with alleged rule breaches as a result of an investigation into a takeover bid.

The EFL said "sufficient evidence" exists to issue charges of misconduct.

Blues had the first chance when Lukas Jutkiewicz crossed from the left but 10-goal top scorer Hogan misdirected a header wide.

But the Hatters had the best opportunity of the first period when the unmarked Adebayo headed over at the far post from Alfie Doughty's inviting cross.

Another Luton chance went begging before half-time. Cody Drameh crossed and Clark miskicked from seven yards out, Maxime Colin clearing.

Luton started the second half in determined mood and took the lead within two minutes of the restart.

Doughty crossed from the left, Emmanuel Longelo missed his aerial connection and Morris planted a downward header that bounced up into the roof of the net from close range.

Morris should have had his and Luton's second goal when he got in front of Gary Gardner only to screw a low header a foot wide from Pelly Mpanzu's cross.

Birmingham substitute Marc Roberts was the guilty party in a flashpoint in the 67th minute when he lunged in late on Morris. The centre-back was booked by referee David Webb but could have been sent off.

Morris required lengthy treatment but it was not long before he was forced off and replaced by Cauley Woodrow.

Blues had failed to test Luton's defence but they briefly burst into life.

A scramble sparked by Tahith Chong's cross saw Roberts have two shots blocked following Kevin Long's header hitting team-mate Jutkiewicz.

Then Hogan's header from Chong's delivery hit the bar with goalkeeper Horvath beaten.

Luton forced a late save from John Ruddy when Woodrow's fierce long-range angled drive had to be saved at the second attempt on the line.

The managers

Birmingham's John Eustace:

"I'm here to coach the team and get them prepared for the games and everything going on off the field I have no involvement in. It doesn't (frustrate me). Coming into the job, I knew what a tough job it was.

"We have to put things in perspective. I'm here to help this club turn round and it's a very difficult job. You take five or six big players out of your team it's always going to be difficult."

Luton's Rob Edwards:

"We lost Carlton to a bad challenge. I thought a yellow card was lenient. His injury was actually a shoulder from when he landed so thank goodness his actual legs are alright. But we'll have to assess that now, he will need an X-ray.

"It would be a huge blow if he's out. He's really important to us - he is our top scorer, not just his goals, everything he gives to us."