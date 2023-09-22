Birmingham 0-0 QPR: Sam Field makes amazing goal-line clearance in stalemate

QPR maintained their solid form on the road by holding Birmingham to a 0-0 draw but had Sam Field to thank for an incredible goal-line clearance.

Field was on hand to somehow hook the ball away from the line after Steve Cook had deflected a cross over his own goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. That first-half moment proved to be one of the clearest chances of the game as both Begovic and Birmingham goalkeeper John Ruddy put in outstanding individual performances.

Begovic, the former Chelsea, Bournemouth and Stoke goalkeeper, and ex-Wolves 'keeper Ruddy, both 36, produced a string of saves as the hosts missed the chance to climb into the top six overnight.

Goalkeepers to the rescue in stalemate…

QPR created the first chance when Ilias Chair crossed from the left and Sinclair Armstrong looped a header over the bar.

Only the desperate, acrobatic goal-line clearance from Field prevented Blues taking a 21st-minute lead.

Lee Buchanan's fierce cross flicked off centre-back Cook and looped over Begovic, but midfielder Field hooked the ball away, replays showing it was half over the line.

For all Birmingham's attacking intent, QPR forced the first save of the game when Paul Smyth cut in on his left foot and his shot from just inside the box was pushed away by Ruddy.

Blues responded soon after when right-back Cody Drameh's cross-shot was shovelled away at the near post by Begovic.

The home side continued to push for the opening goal and had three efforts blocked in the box, Jay Stansfield trying his luck with a header and then a shot either side of an effort from Miyoshi.

Image: Queens Park Rangers' Andre Dozzell (left) and Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield battle for the ball

They then went close to taking the lead within two minutes of the restart.

This time Krystian Bielik produced a snapshot that was kept out by a stunning one-handed save by Begovic at full stretch.

Rangers went just as close to breaking the deadlock from the next move.

Chair gave himself room to cross on the run after a one-two split the defence and he pulled the ball back to Field, whose side-footed effort was palmed away by Ruddy and hit Armstrong before bouncing just wide.

Scott Hogan then missed a golden chance. The Birmingham striker had only Begovic to beat after Miyoshi put him through but sidefooted too close to the 'keeper.

Stansfield forced another save from Begovic when he cut inside and fired goalward from just inside the box.

But Ruddy produced arguably the save of the match when he tipped away Lyndon Dykes' downward header from Albert Adomah's cross as both sides had to settle for a point.

Eustace: Ruddy is outstanding

Birmingham boss John Eustace: "It was a hard-fought game but a point was a fair result. We could have scored two or three but John Ruddy came to the rescue at the end. That's what John is here for - he's been outstanding since joining the club. We knew it would be a difficult game as they are very good on the counter. We need to keep improving in the final third - hopefully we can score a few more goals."

'Begovic is world-class'

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth: "Begovic has been really, really unbelievable. He comes with the billing of being a Premier League winner, Champions League, international, but he's the humblest guy. He walks in and feels he's lucky to be a footballer and tries to inspire the other boys. He's world-class, without a doubt, that's why I signed him. He was sitting behind Jordan Pickford at Everton but was desperate to play - and he's enjoying playing. As long as he plays like that I'm going to enjoy him too."

Both sides are back in Championship action next Saturday September 30 at 3pm. Birmingham head to Norwich, while QPR host Coventry.