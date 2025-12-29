Birmingham City 1-1 Southampton: Cameron Archer earns point for Saints

Cameron Archer sealed a point for Southampton and Birmingham boss Chris Davies saw red as 2025 ended with these ambitious but sorely out-of-form sides drawing 1-1.

A year that began with the Blues flying high in League One and Saints stumbling towards a humiliating Premier League relegation concluded with a tense Sky Bet Championship encounter on Monday.

Birmingham became the latest side to punish the porous Southampton backline as Phil Neumann's header all too easily beat Gavin Bazunu to put the hosts on course for a first win since December 1.

Paik Seung-ho had hit the crossbar at the end of the first half and Jay Stansfield saw a strike tipped onto the woodwork shortly after the opener, with City's inability to add another punished.

Saints boss Tonda Eckert rang the changes and Cameron Bragg smartly played in fellow replacement Elias Jelert, whose cross was smartly turned in by another substitute, Archer.

Birmingham raged having felt play should have stopped after skipper Tomoki Iwata collided with referee Matthew Donohue. Boss Davies was shown a yellow card for his remonstrations and sent off several minutes later.

The St Andrew's faithful made their anger with the officials clear on a night that started with their makeshift backline surviving an early scare as James Beadle stopped a Finn Azaz attempt.

Birmingham forced Southampton back after that, with Stansfield lashing narrowly wide before their fans supportively chanted Kyogo Furuhashi's name after the scoreless forward poorly lifted over.

Slapdash Saints were struggling to get a grip on proceedings, surviving a few half chances and having a few of their own before City twice came close before the break.

First Furuhashi screwed horribly wide during a melee, then Paik saw a free-kick from an acute angle rattle the bar.

Saints nearly scored from a set piece of their own when the second half got under way, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis' unorthodox header forcing goalkeeper James Beadle into action.

That stop provided the platform for Birmingham to take a 49th minute lead from a free-kick of their own, with Saints caught napping after Jack Robinson kept the ball in play.

Harwood-Bellis blocked Neumann's initial nod goalwards but Birmingham won the ensuing game of head tennis, resulting in the defender eventually looping one beyond Bazunu's reach.

Southampton's under-fire keeper should have done better with the goal but he did brilliantly to tip a Stansfield effort onto the post after Furuhashi slammed wide as City smelled blood.

Harwood-Bellis had a fizzing attempt as Saints sought a response, with Eckert effectively turning to his bench.

Play continued after Iwata and referee Donohue bumped into each other, with Bragg putting in Jelert to cross for Aston Villa product Archer to direct home in the 71st minute.

"You're not fit to referee" echoed around St Andrew's, leading to Blues boss Davies getting booked. That bubbling anger continued, and he was soon shown a red card.

Neither side could eke out a winner as fans fumed at the officials at the final whistle.

The managers

Birmingham's Chris Davies:

To follow...

Southampton's Tonda Eckert:

To follow...