Birmingham City 1-0 Swansea City: Late Lyndon Dykes goal seals Blues win

Lyndon Dykes' late goal enabled Birmingham to bounce back from successive defeats and beat visitors Swansea 1-0.

The Scotland international, subject of a deadline day enquiry from Hibernian, produced a trademark header from fellow substitute Patrick Roberts' cross four minutes into added-time to finally end the Swans' stubborn second-half resistance.

Dykes was only introduced from the bench with a few moments to go but managed to outjump a tiring visiting rearguard to register the hosts' second home win of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Alan Sheehan's men had been in determined mood throughout and looked to have done enough to earn a point after Birmingham upped the ante after the interval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lyndon Dykes scores a late, late winner as Birmingham overcome Swansea in the Championship.

Both sides could claim - with justification - that they had the chances to win it but neither possessed the guile in front of goal to clinch the points until Dykes managed to find a way through.

Swansea, fresh from their midweek comeback triumph over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, had the clearer chances in the opening half.

Zan Vipotnik should have put the visitors ahead when he met Ronald's ball from the right, sidefooting over at the near post.

And Birmingham were given a let-off after the dangerous Zeidane Inoussa worked himself the wrong side of full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Swede's shot was saved by Ryan Allsop but cleared only as far as Josh Tymon. The midfielder's cross was turned into the net by Vipotnik, only for an assistant's flag to rule out the strike.

Moments later, Marvin Ducksch turned on a ball into the box from Christoph Klarer. His touch took him clear of marker Ben Cabango only for the heel of Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to prevent the former German international scoring his first goal for the club.

The impressive Inoussa had drawn yellow cards out of Osayi-Samuel and Klarer with the directness of his running but the Swans' attacking threat faded after the interval as Chris Davies' side went in search of their second home victory of the season.

Lewis Koumas headed a chance wide within 60 seconds of the resumption and that set the tone for the hosts to make most of the running as they went in search of a tonic after back-to-back reversals against Stoke and Leicester.

Roberts made a difference with his intelligent probing and his ball to Kyogo Furuhashi should have brought a better outcome than the scuffed finish that the Japan international managed.

The impressive Demarai Gray then showcased his talent by stepping inside and out of two challenges. But he too could not find the finish to match, allowing Vigouroux to save.

The game appeared to be heading towards a goalless stalemate, until Dykes had the last laugh with his second stoppage-time winner of the season.

The managers

Birmingham's Chris Davies:

"Lyndon's been with me for one whole season and he's been really effective coming on as a substitute and making those big moments.

"I can think of Bradford in the Vertu Trophy last season, he did it at Blackburn earlier this season. There's been a few others as well. He's been an important part of the squad.

"I spoke to Lyndon on the phone when he was away with Scotland. We speak a lot - I talk to all the players about where they stand.

"And he wants to be here, to work hard, to fight for his place and he's clearly showed today what contribution you can make. He's come back and he's been great. I'm so pleased he's here - and in my time here he's had a few big moments.

"He's professional - a really reliable player and, as far as I'm concerned, he can keep on having moments like that because it's going to be all the better for us."

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"In the first half, we had enough chances.

"And I believe the decision when we scored was incorrect. From what I'm hearing, it was onside.

"I'm not going to make it all about one decision. And I think we caused them problems.

"But they went a bit direct, brought on a bit more size and then with a spare man in the box they produced the one bit of quality that was the difference.

"We've had a week of ups and downs - but that's the way it is."