Birmingham City 1-1 Bristol City: Both sides ease WSL relegations fears in draw

Birmingham City came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bristol City at Damson Park as both teams eased their relegation fears.

The two sides started cagily, with both sides needing points to pull clear of bottom side West Ham.

It was the home side who created the first opening as Ruesha Littlejohn's clever chip was hastily palmed away by Robins keeper Sophie Baggaley after 10 minutes.

The visitors took the lead just four minutes later when Carla Humphrey's blocked shot fell to Charlie Wellings on the edge of the six-yard box and she made no mistake with her volley.

The goal seemed to knock the wind out of Birmingham and the visitors came close again after 30 minutes when Ebony Salmon's driving run and shot was parried by Hannah Hampton and Georgia Brougham managed to clear.

Image: Bristol City celebrate after Charlie Wellings' opener

The Blues suddenly woke up just before half-time when Christie Murray's low shot resulted in a goal-mouth scramble that the home side failed to convert.

It was a more energetic and direct Birmingham side that emerged after the break and the game sparked to life 10 minutes into the second half. Bristol, sitting deep, looked to hit the Blues on the counter and Salmon again showed searing pace after 54 minutes when she drove into the box and her low shot flew just wide of the far post.

But two minutes later the home side got their equaliser when Sarah Mayling's fierce shot was turned on to the crossbar by Baggaley and Murray buried her shot into the top right-hand corner from the resulting corner.

Image: Bristol City and Birmingham eased their respective relegation fears with a draw

Molly Pike looked to seal a surprise victory for the Robins after 78 minutes when she seized on a loose pass on the edge of the Birmingham box, but her shot curled agonisingly over with Hampton beaten.

The game became stretched as both sides looked for a vital winner in the last 10 minutes before settling for a point apiece, leaving Birmingham still without a home win this campaign.

What's next?

Birmingham travel to WSL leaders Chelsea, while Bristol City host Arsenal, with both WSL matches kicking off at 2pm next Sunday.