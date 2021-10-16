Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back for draw

Coventry produced a stirring fightback with two goals in six second-half minutes securing a 2-2 draw at Blackburn.

Mark Robins' men found themselves two goals down at the break as Rovers punished lapses in concentration.

First, Joe Rothwell raced clear of a static defence to dink over the goalkeeper and slot home his first of the season in the 39th minute, a lead which they doubled through Sam Gallagher's confident finish six minutes later.

Cheered on by almost 4,000 away fans, Coventry roared back and, after Tyler Walker's smart finish halved the deficit, the visitors deservedly levelled in the 68th minute through the unfortunate Thomas Kaminski's own goal.

Image: Liam Kelly celebrates scoring for Coventry

Both sides drop a place but the Sky Blues will be the happiest after the manner of this comeback, especially given their poor away form. It's the first time they've scored more than once on the road, doubling their tally for the season.

Each team traded early efforts, as Ben Sheaf's curling shot was well scooped away by Kaminski who would have seen the ball late, before Simon Moore brilliantly parried Ryan Nyambe's goalbound left-foot drive at the other end in the 23rd minute.

The first real quality yielded a goal in the 39th minute when Rothwell passed to Gallagher who flicked inventively beyond the Coventry defence back to Rothwell and he surged beyond the back line before bamboozling Moore with a delicate flick over him and tapped into the empty net.

Rovers doubled the lead six minutes later when Rothwell seized on a poor pass and raced into the box before returning the favour for Gallagher who slotted beyond Moore into the right corner from 12 yards - his fourth of the campaign.

The visitors came out with renewed purpose and, after a frustrating start with lots of possession but few chances, they profited in the 62nd minute from Gallagher losing the ball in midfield.

It was fed to Todd Kane and the former Rovers loanee produced a brilliant low cross that Walker buried at the near post for his second goal this season.

And with the wind in their sails, Coventry equalised six minutes later when Liam Kelly found space 25 yards out and his piledriver cannoned back off the post, but hit the back of goalkeeper Kaminski and rolled over the line.

The frantic end to the game could have gone either way but Coventry were indebted to Michael Rose late on, who made a goal-saving clearance after Moore had made a mess of a Blackburn set piece.

Viktor Gyokeres flashed one just over before Rose again performed heroics, hooking behind when Nyambe looked destined for a late winner.