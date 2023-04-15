Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Hull City: Hosts back up to sixth despite frustrating goalless draw

Blackburn were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw by Hull at Ewood Park, but the point did see Jon Dahl Tomasson's side move up to sixth and back into the play-off spots.

Blackburn were looking to strike a decisive blow in the race for the top six after wins for five rivals earlier in the day but could not find a way past the Tigers.

They started well enough and their pressure should have led to a half-time lead but Tyrhys Dolan slotted wide a gilt-edged chance. Roared on by 1,400 away fans, Hull shaded the second half and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also missed the target when well placed as the visitors looked to cash in on their ragged hosts.

A grandstand finish evaded Blackburn, whose best chance came in stoppage time when Sorba Thomas struck the side netting but they are now winless in four and although they are a point clear in sixth, it felt like a missed opportunity and now sets up a potentially season-defining game on Wednesday with seventh-placed Coventry.

Hull will be hugely encouraged by this performance following recent efforts against other play-off chasing teams as they made it five without defeat.

How Hull frstrated play-off chasing Blackburn...

Sam Gallagher was recalled to make his 150th start for Rovers while teenager Harry Leonard made his Hull debut.

Blackburn started confidently and after Ozan Tufan dragged a shot wide, they carved Hull open but Joe Rankin-Costello blasted over from the edge of the area after beating the visitors' press.

Hull almost profited from a loose Dominic Hyam pass midway through the half but Aynsley Pears shovelled Regan Slater's 20-yard effort behind.

Dolan should have put Rovers ahead in the 33rd minute when Ben Brereton Diaz's pass found him 12 yards out but he somehow shot wide with just Karl Darlow to beat.

Tyler Morton saw a powerful strike deflected over just before the break but afterwards, Hull were much improved and almost scored immediately after the kick-off but Slater dragged a shot wide.

They should have gone ahead seven minutes later when Jean Seri's incisive ball found Sayyadmanesh, who outmuscled Harry Pickering six yards out but sent his shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

Sammie Szmodics hammered wide as Blackburn looked to up the tempo but at the other end, Hull went close again as Adama Traore sent a curling effort just wide of the left post.

Despite a ragged second half, Blackburn stretched Hull and only a wonderful tackle from Callum Elder prevented Brereton Diaz from getting a shot away.

The Tigers almost profited from a late counter-attack as Rovers pushed for a winner but Slater lashed harmlessly over when well placed.

A late Adam Wharton cross evaded everybody and in stoppage time, Thomas lashed into the side netting from a tight angle.

Tyrhys Dolan and Dominic Hyam reflect on a 'frustrating night' for Blackburn who were held by Hull City.

'Reaching the play-offs will be tough for Blackburn'

Former Blackburn midfielder Keith Andrews on Sky Sports:

"It's just one of those games.

"If Dolan takes that opportunity in the first half Hull have to come out more and commit more bodies forward, and then, with the type of players Blackburn have, a counter-attacking threat themselves, it's a different type of game.

"I don't buy into the similarities with last year (when Blackburn fell just short of a play-off place). I am in the camp that Jon Dahl Tomasson has done a good job.

"Of course, they want to keep pushing forward and they are back in the play-offs with a game in hand, but it is going to be difficult for Blackburn because of who they have to play in the next few weeks."

What the managers said...

Jon Dahl Tomasson said that his side deserved to win but 'every point is important' as the race for play-off spots heats up!

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson: "It was not the result we wanted. Not at all. I think if you look at the game, I think we did enough to win it.

"We were losing quality in finishing, taking too many touches instead of shooting on goal, and decision-making in the last third. At the other hand, a point at this stage can be extremely important in the long run. We shouldn't forget that.

"I don't think our performance was at the same level like against Huddersfield. But I think we did enough to win it, but of course we were lacking quality in finishing and decision-making. That's the difference. That's why it's a draw and not a win today. I don't think they had a lot of opportunities, the opponent.

"So disappointed with the draw but at this stage, each point can be important. Five games to go, still in the play-offs. I think if you asked that at the beginning of the season, everybody would have taken that. Everybody, after two good runs in the cups as well."

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior felt that a draw was a 'fair result' as his side held Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior: "Bravery to block shots, bravery to defend, bravery to play out from the back when they are pressing us.

"Some of our football from Karl (Darlow) cut right through them. They're pressing Karl, he's staying calm, playing through the press.

"That's what I want and the more we do, the better we'll get at it. So, the word for tonight was just bravery.

"I thought we were excellent against a very good team. I've said before, I want to play our way. I thought it was two really good footballing teams going at it.

"It wasn't a 0-0 game. I thought either side could have won the game but I really enjoyed watching that.

"Jon's done a great job with a really young team, playing in a certain way and we're getting there.

"We were fearless today. Young Harry Vaughan epitomised that with his performance and there was a lot of really positive things to come out of tonight."

Both sides are back in action on Wednesday night. Blackburn host Coventry in a 7.45pm kick-off live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app. Hull head to Middlesbrough in an 8pm kick-off live on Sky Sports Football.