Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Millwall: Tony Mowbray's goal-shy side held at home

Blackburn's woes in front of goal continued as they could only draw 0-0 with Millwall.

In what was a frustrating evening, their well-documented goal shortage became apparent yet again as they could not make domination over the Lions count, spurning glorious chances that fell the way of Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher in the first half.

For all their supremacy, Rovers did not test the Millwall goalkeeper enough and when they did, Bartosz Bialkowski came to his side's rescue with one wonderful second-half save from John Buckley.

Ultimately it was an opportunity missed for Blackburn, who failed to make ground on the top two and will also be looking nervously over their shoulder at the play-off chasers. They have now won once in the last eight games, scoring just a solitary goal in that time.

Millwall did not have a single shot in the game but their resilience under sustained pressure at times will have pleased Gary Rowett, whose side are not out of the top six reckoning and are only four points away after a sixth game without defeat.

Rovers were without the influential Reda Khadra through injury but recalled Joe Rothwell and Buckley as part of four changes. Millwall named an unchanged XI.

The hosts were soon into their stride and a neat one-two split the visitors' defence in the 16th minute but with the goal at his mercy, Rankin-Costello pulled his shot wide of the far post.

Blackburn's pace unsettled their obdurate opponents and Buckley was given too much time to turn midway through the half, advancing towards the box before whipping a low shot goalwards that deceived Bialkowski and shaved the post before going behind.

Another huge Blackburn chance came and went with six minutes of the half remaining when Gallagher ghosted in at the far post to meet a wonderful Buckley cross but diverted the ball wide of the post from close range.

Despite their first-half dominance, Rovers had not really worked the goalkeeper but that changed six minutes after the restart when Ryan Giles crossed for Buckley, whose close-range effort was magnificently parried by Bialkowski. From the resulting corner Darragh Lenihan wasted a free header, powering over the crossbar.

Rovers put together a sustained spell of pressure that felt like it would lead to an inevitable goal but Millwall held firm and frustrated their hosts, who clipped the bar late on through Scott Wharton's looping header. It feels like the return of Ben Brereton Diaz cannot come soon enough for Rovers.

What the managers said...

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "Performance, really good. Dominated. I don't think they had a shot at our goal. We missed three amazing opportunities to score a goal. We dominated in all areas I think, against a team that have won five on the bounce and are dangerous. I thought we restricted them to nothing really, so we're left really frustrated. We've said it, we have to be more ruthless.

"Chances came and the chances went. On another day it could have been 3-0 and I don't think they would have complained. We've got two more opportunities at home over the next week to try and secure three points in those games. We have to keep believing. We have to keep going, keep the performance level where it is, keep the drive and the energy and all the positive things that were there on show tonight. And yet, we are left frustrated that we didn't win a game we deserved to win."

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "Certainly content with the point. We knew it was going to be a difficult game, on the back of travelling up here previously and having a lot of games, expending an awful lot of energy with a really limited squad at the moment. We've got so many injuries. Blackburn started well, moved the ball really well but you could see we couldn't quite get near enough.

"I couldn't be critical of the players. They've given me absolutely everything in these last few games. Five wins and a draw at fourth-place Blackburn is no disgrace. I thought we defended really well, really resolutely. One chance first half, I think Gallagher, another half-chance second half and then a great save from Bart, probably the biggest moment of the game to get us a clean sheet and a point. It's a really difficult period but the players are showing incredible commitment."