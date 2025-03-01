Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Norwich City: Valerien Ismael earns point in first game courtesy of Andi Weimann's late strike

Andreas Weimann struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time as 10-man Blackburn drew 1-1 with Norwich after a dramatic finish in Valerien Ismael's first game in charge.

There was nothing in the first 84 minutes to hint at the way the game would end, as both sides cancelled each other out in a cagey affair.

But Emmanuel Dennis received was dismissed in the 85th minute after receiving a second booking, having only been on the pitch for 23 minutes.

Ante Crnac whipped home his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute to seemingly give Norwich a thrilling victory and strengthen their own play-off hopes.

But Ewood Park erupted in the sixth added minute as Weimann expertly glanced a header past Angus Gunn to give Rovers a deserved share of the spoils.

Blackburn drop out of the top six and are two matches without a win but the manner of the result will not feel that way at all and they gave their new boss plenty to be encouraged about.

The Canaries remain four points outside the play-offs.

Norwich squandered a glorious sixth-minute chance when Lewis Dobbin got in down the right and pulled the ball back perfectly for the onrushing Anis Ben Slimane but he missed the target.

Blackburn's only real sight in the opening quarter of the encounter came when Augustus Kargbo jinked inside from the left only to drag his shot wide of the near post.

The visitors were aggrieved in the 27th minute when Dominic Hyam appeared to throw an elbow at Gunn. The Rovers defender escaped a booking but replays suggest he was fortunate.

Norwich soon had another opportunity to break the deadlock but Kellen Fisher skewed wide on his weaker foot.

Ismael made a triple substitution after the hour and Weimann's first touch was a deft glancing header that drifted just wide of the far post.

The game exploded into life five minutes from the end as Dennis, who was perhaps lucky not to receive a straight red for his first booking, was sent off after catching Ben Chrisene when trying to connect with a cross.

Blackburn's sense of injustice was increased when Emiliano Marcondes sent in a cross that Crnac turned home at the near post for what seemed like the winner.

Borja Sainz almost made the game safe just after but Aynsley Pears made a sprawling low save that turned out to be vital.

Rovers went up the other end and, with practically the last touch of the game, Weimann glanced in Yuri Ribeiro's chipped cross for his seventh goal of the season to send the home fans wild.

The managers

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

Norwich's Johannes Hoff Thorup:

