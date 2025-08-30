Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Norwich City: Josh Sargent double seals win for Canaries

Josh Sargent's brace gave Norwich a 2-0 win over 10-man Blackburn at Ewood Park in the Championship.

The USA international was lively all afternoon and had chances to open the scoring before he finally did so from the spot in the 45th minute after he was brought down by Blackburn's Sean McLoughlin, who was sent off for the challenge.

Blackburn produced a spirited second-half performance and Augustus Kargbo was denied on the hour by a sensational Vladan Kovacevic double save.

But there was no doubt Sargent was the difference maker in the game and this Norwich team and made the game safe in stoppage time with a powerful finish for his sixth goal in all competitions.

Norwich's fans serenaded the striker and will hope he's still at the club on Monday evening.

The Canaries were quickly into their stride as Ben Chrisene forced Balazs Toth into a fingertip save in the eighth minute and he showed smart reflexes 10 minutes later to claw behind from Papa Amadou Diallo, who was able to race into the area to get a shot away.

Sargent began to show his menace and had two brilliant chances to put the visitors ahead.

First, he rose to meet Chrisene's pinpoint cross but planted a header wide when well placed before an even better chance in the 32nd minute saw him effortlessly roll Dom Hyam only to lash high and wide from 12 yards.

The game swung decisively in Norwich's favour on the stroke of half-time when they gained a goal and man advantage after Sargent ghosted in behind McLoughlin to race onto a flick-on and the Rovers defender pulled him to the ground, leaving referee Ben Speedie no option but to show a red card.

Sargent stepped up and whipped his penalty clinically into the bottom-left corner to continue his streak of scoring in every league game this season.

The visitors were indebted to Kovacevic on the hour as he preserved their lead with a remarkable double save to deny Kargbo.

First, he deflected the Sierra Leone international's far-post header onto the post before recovering to foil the striker's follow-up at point-blank range.

Toth had to be alert at the other end to parry away Ante Crnac's curling shot from 25 yards but Rovers were once again denied by Kovacevic with 20 minutes to go as the keeper was out quickly to smother Ryan Hedges' effort in the six-yard box after the ball fell kindly to him.

Norwich withstood the late pressure and made the game safe in the first minute of stoppage time when Sargent broke up the pitch, shifted onto his right foot and unleashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

The managers

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

"One moment decided the game, the long ball and we defended not that well. The penalty and red card changed the game completely.

"At half-time it was another gameplan. In the first half, it was a typical 50/50 game. Maybe for us less chances to create but the last passes and penetration wasn't there. You have to stay calm, get 0-0 at half-time and have chance to adjust but it was another gameplan.

"I said to the players it's all about managing the game, stay in the game as long as possible, at some point Norwich will start to get nervous and that's exactly what happened.

"The second thing I told them is when we got the chance, we have to be ruthless. Unfortunately, we got two big chances to score but we didn't.

"It would have been the right result, one point, especially when you see the second half. The second goal doesn't reflect the game."

Norwich's Liam Manning:

"He [Sargent] is a constant handful. I think he's so intelligent with the positions he takes up.

"He's so sharp over the first metres, I think you see that with the penalty. His body shape and how quickly he gets in behind. He's the best 9 at this level for me and we're delighted to have him here. Long may it continue.

"You see the threat he carries. The movement, the sharpness to get in behind for the penalty. It produces such high-level actions.

"I gave him a bit of stick because, for me, he had a couple of other really good chances which for the standards I know he sets himself, he'll take in future, I think that's the biggest bit.

"He epitomises everything. If you look at him and Kenny (McLean), the leadership they're developing and showing and bringing to the team was really important today. I'm delighted Sarge has got off to such a good start.

"As it stands, that's where I see it being (Sargent staying). There's nothing I'm aware of. I think it would have to take something unbelievable for anything to be done."