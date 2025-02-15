Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Plymouth Argyle: Adam Forshaw and Tyhrys Dolan seal home win

Adam Forshaw ended his nine-year goal drought as managerless Blackburn strengthened their Championship play-off credentials with a comfortable 2-0 win over Plymouth.

Rovers made light of John Eustace's departure to Derby and after a frustrating first half, put their obdurate visitors to bed in an impressive display, in front of perhaps their most famous manager of all - Premier League winner Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The deadlock was broken by Forshaw's inventive finish in the 55th minute and the midfielder made the most of celebrating against the team he represented until January.

Tyrhys Dolan's powerful finish 12 minutes from time settled the game and the Rovers fans celebrated by chanting the score to their former manager.

After securing a second straight win in such a turbulent week, fifth-placed Blackburn find themselves four points clear of seventh, providing a tantalising opportunity for the next manager.

The Pilgrims defended wholeheartedly but never looked like extending their four-game unbeaten run after falling behind, leaving them two points from safety.

Argyle's gameplan of containment was tested early on as Rovers piled forward but Dolan could not generate power on his close-range header.

Moments later, Todd Cantwell whipped in a sublime cross, but Victor Palsson brilliantly cleared with Makhtar Gueye lurking at the back post.

Although Rovers continued to look dangerous, Plymouth weathered the early storm and had a decent sight of goal in the 26th minute when a poor clearance fell to Callum Wright but he blazed well over when well placed.

It took two moments of ingenuity to prise the visitors open as Callum Brittain's deflected cross fell to Dolan who laid the ball to Forshaw and he sumptuously hooked the ball into the top corner from 12 yards.

The former Argyle midfielder celebrated in front of the dugout and in the direction of his former supporters.

Blackburn went almightily close to a second on the hour when Amario Cozier-Duberry's deep cross was headed goalwards by Gueye but Conor Hazard produced an excellent save to claw the ball away.

Despite their dominance, Rovers almost handed their visitors a way back into the game when Aynsley Pears cleared straight to Mustapha Bundu but the goalkeeper was able to get back onto his line to gather the shot.

The game was settled in the 78th minute when new signing Augustus Kargbo burst into space, fed Dolan in the area and he emphatically hammered the ball beyond Hazard for his fourth of the campaign.

Michael Baidoo should have pulled one back in the closing stages but Pears superbly saved from point-blank range and at the other end, Hazard made a stunning low stop to deny Gueye a stoppage-time third.

The managers

Blackburn first-team coach David Lowe:

"I'm feeling really pleased but more importantly I'm feeling really pleased for the club, players, fans and staff.

"It's been a hectic few days as everyone knows but the players have applied themselves brilliantly and I'm pleased they've gave a good show for the fans today.

"They played some decent football in the first half without getting any rewards but then second half, I thought the quick play, movement in and out of possession was really good.

"Prepared to tackle, prepared to win second balls and obviously prepared to play quality football to get a couple of goals."

Plymouth's Miron Muslic:

"A deserved victory for Blackburn. They started very strong in the first 10-15 minutes, but after that 15 minutes, we found our structure and organisation.

"We kept them out for most of the time, having also some big transition opportunities but we just lacked to finish it clean and staying calm to the end.

"I think one we could have had was with Bundu but unfortunately there was a soft whistle. These were big moments for us.

"We knew Blackburn would put pressure on us and dominate with the ball. But we did not allow too much and it was the same in the second half until Forshaw opened up with a beautiful goal.

"From there on, it was difficult for us to come back because Blackburn is a top-six team.

"We missed also, especially in transition because it was the strength of us for the last couple of weeks, Hardie. He's one of the best transition players in the league."