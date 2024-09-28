Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Queens Park Rangers: Lewis Travis, Danny Batth secure victory for John Eustace's side

Lewis Travis scored on his 200th career league start as Blackburn defeated 10-man QPR 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Despite the five-point gap between these sides at the start of the day, there wasn't much to separate them in the first half, with QPR spurning the best chance through Paul Smyth.

But the complexion of the game changed in first-half stoppage time when Jonathan Varane was dismissed for a reckless tackle.

It was all the encouragement Blackburn needed as John Eustace's men came out gunning for QPR in the second half and Travis' deflected strike seven minutes after the restart set them on their way.

Danny Batth's first for the club just after the hour settled matters and continued Blackburn's perfect start to the season.

QPR should have gone ahead in the seventh minute when Koki Saito sent in a wonderful cross from the left but the onrushing Smyth volleyed wide with the goal gaping.

Andi Weimann forced Paul Nardi into a smart low save soon after but other than that, the visitors looked comfortable.

That changed on the stroke of half-time with a moment of madness from Varane who, in a desperate attempt to retain possession, lunged in on Batth and caught his ankle, giving referee Craig Pawson no alternative but to show a straight red card.

Blackburn made their move, bringing on Todd Cantwell for the second half for Harry Pickering and he was immediately into the action, forcing a sprawling save from Nardi who then repelled Tyrhys Dolan's rebound and sprung back to his feet to brilliantly palm the ball away from goal before Cantwell's follow-up was somehow kept out.

QPR's resistance was broken in the 53rd minute though as Travis found space on the edge of the area and his shot took a decisive deflection from Steve Cook to deceive Nardi.

Rovers seemed intent on bolstering their impressive goal tally for the season further and doubled their lead 11 minutes later. Cantwell was influential, lifting in a sumptuous cross to the back post that Batth turned in from close range.

Summer signing Cantwell gave Rovers fans a glimpse of what he can offer, again producing a delicate touch to play Hedges in, whose poked shot was diverted wide by Nardi.

Smyth thought he'd pulled one back in the 74th minute when dispossessing Batth and lashing home but was adjudged to have fouled the defender, but the visitors did well to prevent further damage at the other end, with Nardi parrying Dolan's powerful shot.

Batth saw a late free header saved as the home side ran out comfortable winners.

The managers

Blackburn's John Eustace:

"He [Travis] is an outstanding leader. He's a leader of men. He's got the respect of the whole building.

"All the fans love him. I couldn't wait to start working with him when he came in. I kept in touch with him last season as well, so he knows how important he is to this group. He's the captain of the football club and you can see his performances getting better and better every game

"I'm delighted he's scored a couple of goals (this season) but what he brings to the group is more than just a footballer. He's a real good leader and a gentleman, and he's an inspiration for a lot of the boys as well so he's a very, very good captain.

"I thought we were very good. First half, QPR frustrated us, but we played some good progressive football. Had a couple of half chances, kept the ball really well. Obviously going down to 10 men, it was more evident that we could play around them and hurt them on the sides, and it was pleasing to get the two goals."

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

"It was a decent first half of football, with two teams trying to play positive football.

"I think we started the game actually pretty well against a team that has done really well at home. We didn't concede more than one action, and got a clear one with Smythy (Paul Smyth) at the beginning of the first half. It's disappointing because we had some ideas on how to improve in the second half, we were almost ready to go to the changing room, and yes, a red card is definitely a game changer.

"We tried our best, we knew it was about not losing our head in the beginning because we knew Blackburn would push at the start of the second half. They got a situation at the beginning, but we managed quite well.

"We conceded a goal with a deflection which is unfortunate after losing a ball we should never lose high up the pitch. Then it's a set piece, but we never showed low morale. We tried to work hard, to not concede chances, to wait our moment for opportunities to score. But the sooner we forget about today's performance and game, the better."