Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Sheffield United: Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell score as Blades complete comeback win

Sheffield United scored three second-half goals to come from behind and defeat fellow strugglers Blackburn 3-1 to register back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet Championship.

In a game of little quality, the signs did not look good for Chris Wilder's visitors when they fell behind just before the break through Yuki Ohashi's second goal of the season.

However, the Blades fought back in style after the break and after being given a helping hand through Axel Henriksson's 54th-minute own goal, they carved Rovers open twice more. Harrison Burrows converted Callum O'Hare's perfectly-weighted pass in the 70th-minute before fellow substitute Tyrese Campbell slotted a third from close range in added time.

United move out of the bottom three for the first time this season but the second half was bad for Blackburn and their fans, who made their feelings clear at full-time after a result which drops them a place to 23rd.

Only three goals have been scored collectively by the starting XIs on show so the woeful lack of chances before the break was no surprise.

The fortunes were neatly summed up in the 26th minute when Ohashi somehow failed to connect with Henriksson's cross to the near post.

United came close seven minutes before the break but O'Hare saw his low drive saved by the legs of Balazs Toth.

The Hungarian goalkeeper was alert from the resulting set-piece to tip Japhet Tanganga's poked effort behind.

Blackburn finally made a cross count in the 40th minute but that owed something to fortune as Andri Gudjohnsen's right-wing cross found Dion De Neve on the left and though he scuffed his shot, it fell into the path of Ohashi who tapped in from close range.

The visitors came out early for the second half but Rovers were on the front foot, with Gudjohnsen heading over a corner.

Wilder's side levelled in the 54th minute when a corner was met by Tanganga who headed across goal and, under pressure from Djibril Soumare, the unfortunate Henriksson diverted the ball beyond his own keeper.

The Blades completed the turnaround 20 minutes from the end when O'Hare latched onto a loose ball 30 yards from goal and showed great composure to pick out the onrushing Burrows on the left who finished excellently, placing the ball into the right corner.

The shellshocked hosts tried to rally and substitute Ryoya Morishita cut inside in stoppage time but his shot whistled past the post.

But the visitors sealed the win in the second minute of added time as Burrows turned provider, sending an inch-perfect cross for Campbell to tap in his third goal of the season from six yards.

The managers

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

"I'm concerned about the result, not about the performance. The only thing that concerned me was we need too many chances. I don't know how many chances we need to score more goals. Especially in the first half, three or four situations where we need to be better. A 3v1 with Yuki, then Axel with the decision making.

"We score the goal finally then in the second half, front foot, a big chance again.

"Then all of a sudden, from nothing, Sheffield (are) back in the game and you saw straight away that for us the confidence for us at the minute is very difficult.

"The first goal makes everything a little bit in doubt. It's same as last week, I cannot understand why you lose that game.

"Do a lot, put a lot of energy into the game, front foot, and in the end you lose the game again. (It's a) dangerous situation now because it touches the confidence."

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"It was important that we moved on from Saturday. Come away from home and you have to churn out a performance/result. I didn't think there was a lot in the game first half. We were disappointed to come in down.

"I thought we had good positions that we got into but (were) a bit loose with the final bit. But it's always a good one to win when you're 1-0 down. We talked about that, the feeling if we turned it around.

"It's really positive, we got back into the game and went on to win it. We did a lot of things right in the second half.

"We had to get ourselves out of not a great position and we did that. I thought the goals were really good.

"We ticked a lot of boxes but the biggest box we needed to tick tonight was to show that consistency in our attitude and desire to win a game of football."