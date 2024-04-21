Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday. Sky Bet Championship.
Ewood ParkAttendance21,718.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Pickering with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Attempt saved. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Valentín.
Attempt missed. Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Musaba following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sondre Tronstad.
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Wharton.
Attempt missed. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.