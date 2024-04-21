 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday. Sky Bet Championship.

Ewood ParkAttendance21,718.

Blackburn Rovers 1

  • S Szmodics (9th minute)

Sheffield Wednesday 3

  • J Windass (6th minute)
  • M Johnson (58th minute)
  • A Pears (64th minute own goal)

yellow_card icon

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
yellow_card icon

Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_won icon

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday).
free_kick_won icon

Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday).
offside icon

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Smith is caught offside.
free_kick_won icon

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).
substitution icon

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Yasin Ayari replaces Joe Rankin-Costello.
substitution icon

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Andrew Moran replaces Harry Pickering.
substitution icon

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Chrisene replaces Tyrhys Dolan.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by James Beadle.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Pickering with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum Paterson replaces Anthony Musaba.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Smith replaces Iké Ugbo.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Djeidi Gassama replaces Josh Windass.
free_kick_won icon

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
corner icon

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
yellow_card icon

Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
substitution icon

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dilan Markanday replaces Scott Wharton because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
yellow_card icon

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
substitution icon

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley replaces Sondre Tronstad.
yellow_card icon

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
offside icon

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Valentín.
own_goal icon

Own Goal by Aynsley Pears, Blackburn Rovers. Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
offside icon

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Iké Ugbo is caught offside.
yellow_card icon

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
offside icon

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).
goal icon

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Musaba following a fast break.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Dominic Iorfa replaces Bambo Diaby because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
corner icon

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Bambo Diaby.
free_kick_won icon

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday).
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sondre Tronstad.

Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Wharton.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
free_kick_won icon

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Liam Palmer.
free_kick_won icon

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
offside icon

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Pickering is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Pol Valentín.
free_kick_won icon

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
free_kick_won icon

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match (Sheffield Wednesday).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday).
free_kick_won icon

Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Bambo Diaby replaces Michael Ihiekwe because of an injury.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday).
goal icon

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
goal icon

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.
corner icon

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).
free_kick_won icon

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.