Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Southampton: More problems for Saints as they let another lead slip

Andri Gudjohnsen's first Blackburn goal completed a dramatic late turnaround as they secured their first Ewood Park victory of the season by beating 10-man Southampton 2-1.

For so long it looked like being the same old story as slack marking gifted Leo Scienza a 23rd-minute opener for Saints - the Brazilian's maiden strike.

Both sides missed a series of glorious chances, with Ryoya Morishita's the most glaring just after the break when he was clean through, while former Rover Adam Armstrong struck a post in one of the two occasions he was sent clear.

Ryan Alebiosu gave Rovers a deserved leveller with a cross-cum-shot in the 76th minute before Gudjohnsen was quickest to a rebound with four minutes remaining to move Rovers out of the bottom three.

Image: Blackburn Rovers' Andri Gudjohnsen wheels away in celebration after scoring his side's second goal

It could not quieten the Rovers' fans discontent at their ownership but their anger was matched by Saints supporters who saw Welington sent off for a reckless elbow in stoppage time and they made their feelings to their own manager known after slipping to consecutive defeats.

Armstrong almost set up a 4th-minute opener but Cameron Archer could not turn his low cross beyond the brave Balazs Toth.

Alex McCarthy was almost caught out by a Taylor Gardner-Hickman corner that swirled beyond him and hit the goal frame but their bright start was halted in the 23rd minute when Scienza nipped in ahead of three Rovers players before striding forward and delaying before coolly lifting the ball into the right corner.

Rovers should have levelled within five minutes of the break but first McCarthy spread himself to block Yuki Ohashi's near-post shot and then Morishita somehow put the ball wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

They almost paid immediately for their wastefulness when Saints broke and Armstrong was sent clear on the right but Toth was out quickly to block his attempted lofted strike.

McCarthy performed similar heroics when Gardner-Hickman's slide rule pass set Ohashi on his way but the goalkeeper smothered.

Blackburn's high line was exposed again on the break in the 66th minute when Armstrong was once again sent clear but Toth got a crucial touch that diverted the ball onto the post and away.

The goal that both teams had been threatening arrived with 14 minutes remaining and it was Rovers who struck through Alebiosu, who turned onto his left foot and curled a speculative cross that missed everybody and deceived McCarthy.

Against a backdrop of chants against owners Venky's, Blackburn struck a deserved 86th-minute winner when Ryan Hedges met a cross that McCarthy blocked but Gudjohnsen followed up to rifle home.

Southampton's misery was compounded when Welington was dismissed for elbowing Kristi Montgomery in stoppage time.

The managers

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

"Credit to the players in the second half, it was really good. I was not pleased with the first half, I made that point at half-time to the players because it's not like we played the last two games, and not what we wanted. The second half is exactly what we wanted: desire, belief, passion, luck. Big moment as well with a big save from (Toth).

"But this is how we want to play, all-in. We got our reward. We should have scored earlier in the game with two massive chances but at the end we came from behind with a great performance second half, got the reward so credit to the players with that great mentality in the second half.

"We put ourselves in some great position to score. I was frustrated to miss but I thought we still had enough time to come back and it was exactly what happened. Lots of positives with the first goal from Andri and Ryan with his first goal as well."

Southampton's Will Still:

"We haven't gone two or 3-0 up. We've hit the post, we've hit the keeper, we've had a goal disallowed that I don't think is offside. I think the same story, different week.

"First half was a bit scrappy. Not the best game, but we've gone 1-0 up, done the hardest thing, defended pretty solidly.

"Then second half again, started off pretty well, created two or three really big chances, not taken them. Then when you leave the opposition in the game, leave it at 1-0, you give them the opportunity to put you under pressure, to create chances especially being at home.

"Like I said, it's the same stuff, different week, different day. We've let ourselves down.

"I can understand they're (the fans) annoyed at me, I can understand they're frustrated at me. Someone needs to take the blame for it all, I don't have a problem with that. But like I say, if you go two or 3-0 up, if the goal stands, if Arma scores one of his two big opportunities, I'm probably sat here saying we've won 3-0 and not lost 2-1."