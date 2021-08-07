Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Swansea: Russell Martin oversees defeat in first game as Swans boss

A goal in each half helped Blackburn to a 2-1 opening-day Championship victory over Swansea in manager Russell Martin's first game in charge of the visitors.

In an end-to-end encounter, last season's beaten play-off finalists were the architects of their own downfall, contributing to both Blackburn's goals.

The hosts pressed Swansea with purpose and were rewarded in the 36th minute through Sam Gallagher's confident finish.

Image: Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher is congratulated on scoring his team's opening goal

A catastrophic mistake from Steven Benda gifted Blackburn a penalty and Ben Brereton Diaz emphatically doubled the lead in the opening minutes of the restart.

Jamie Paterson's debut goal reduced the arrears minutes later but - despite chances at both ends - Blackburn held on to give themselves a timely boost, with goals from their two main strikers on a day when Adam Armstrong, their top scorer last season, was not included.

Swansea will rue those lapses in concentration but also passed up opportunities at vital times, with Thomas Kaminski denying them twice.

Harry Pickering made his league debut for Blackburn, while the Swans were without the suspended Jay Fulton.

The hosts' intense pressing early on disrupted Swansea and after winning the ball high up the pitch, Rovers were denied the lead when Benda produced a fine low save to tip Tyrhys Dolan's sweeping shot behind.

Liam Cullen was played clean through by Ben Cabango's sumptuous pass but could not beat Kaminski who stood tall and saved with his legs.

Blackburn's pressing paid dividends in the 36th minute when John Buckley nipped in and floated a delightful ball to put Brereton Diaz clean through and although Benda blocked, Gallagher emphatically dispatched the rebound from 12 yards.

Swansea were lucky not to be further behind before half-time but Dolan twice failed to beat Benda after being gifted possession.

There was to be no reprieve early in the second half as Benda's woeful touch presented the ball to Dolan and in the goalkeeper's panic, he brought down the teenager for a penalty.

Brereton Diaz stepped up and powerfully placed the ball into the right corner.

Swansea's passing approach paid dividends six minutes later, though, as they opened up the hosts after good work from Korey Smith who found Jamal Lowe and his cross fell to Paterson whose first-time shot deceived Kaminski and found the roof of the net.

Superb vision and movement opened Blackburn up midway through the half as Paterson found Cullen 18 yards out. His curling effort looked destined for the bottom corner but Kaminski produced a stunning save, diving to his right to tip behind.

Brereton Diaz inexplicably fired wide when presented with an empty net in injury-time after Joe Rothwell's clipped effort drifted wide into his path, but Rovers held on for maximum points.

What the managers said...

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "I think it materialised into the game we thought and expected. I think the uncertainty with Russell taking over was whether he was going to try and implement what he did at MK Dons and he did. We are young, energetic, athletic and we played on the front foot and tried to take it off them.

"We felt we should have been in front by more than one goal at half-time and I think (we had) enough opportunities not to be not hanging on at the end, but be finding it difficult for them to have a go at the end. It shouldn't have been as close as that."

Swansea's Russell Martin: "I think we deserved more, we had the three best chances of the game. I'm disappointed for them that the penalty cost us a goal, the mistake. I thought Steven was great, so I'm not going to criticise him. I thought he was brilliant. He came for things, he's brave, he made good decisions on the ball and mistakes will happen - especially this early on.

"We're also really pleased with the guys' mentality, their courage, to keep doing things we're asking them to do and I think as the game went on and on, we got better and better. (We were) really dominant, really controlled and yes, I think Blackburn were hanging on at the end. We're probably a bit unfortunate to come away getting beat."