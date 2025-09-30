Blackburn 1-2 Swansea: Liam Cullen hits winner in Swans comeback

Goncalo Franco's blockbuster finish helped Swansea come from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1 in the Championship, with Rovers left raging after a late penalty appeal was waved away.

Franco lashed home a sumptuous top-corner volley to cancel out Todd Cantwell's opener just before half-time, before Swans substitute Liam Cullen finished a rapid breakaway in the 67th minute to turn the tables.

Rovers had a seemingly an iron-clad shout for a spot-kick in the 86th minute when the impressive Cantwell tricked Cameron Burgess and appeared to have his ankles swept, only for referee Leigh Doughty to refuse.

Cantwell and manager Valerien Ismael were both booked for angry protests as the result stretched Blackburn's losing streak to four consecutive games at Ewood Park, leaving them clear of the relegation zone by goal difference.

Swansea, meanwhile, nudged a step closer to the play-offs.

Ryan Alebiosu was Rovers' standout in the early stages, snuffing out the service to winger Zeidane Inoussa and helping create their first opening when he played Ryoya Morishita into space.

He fed a low cross to Andri Gudjohnsen but the Iceland international, making his first start for the club, could not steer the ball towards goal.

Swansea forced the first save of the game in reply, the busy Ethan Galbraith working Balazs Toth from 25 yards.

That was as close as either side came until the 28th minute, when Taylor Gardner-Hickman had the vision to release Alebiosu with a raking cross-field pass.

The former Arsenal youth player cut in and sent a deflected cross into the box, where Cantwell sniffed out the opportunity to head home.

Rovers had chances to double their lead but it was Swansea who made the next move. Josh Tymon had already seen a well-judged free-kick headed wide from close-range by Cameron Burgess when he marked his 100th appearance with an assist.

Fed by Marko Stamenic, he stood up a high cross to the far post, handing Franco the invitation to hammer home a sensational first-time effort into the top corner.

Stung by conceding just before the break, Blackburn came out with intent. Sondre Tronstad made a game attempt to dance past three defenders before losing his balance in the box and Cantwell found himself in a glorious position after good work from Gudjohnsen.

He opened his body and aimed for the top corner but Lawrence Vigouroux leapt into action with an excellent save.

Swans boss Alan Sheehan raided his bench - making four changes by the 63rd minute - and the influx and fresh legs paid off as Adam Idah dashed into space down the right and cut back to leave the unmarked Cullen with a simple side-footed finish.

Blackburn had 23 minutes to chase an equaliser and had glimmers of hope - Yuki Ohashi's looping header forcing another crucial stop from the scrambling Vigouroux and Tronstad blazing over with time and space on his side.

Cantwell was full of running in the final stages but saw his best efforts come to nothing and left the field mired in frustration.

