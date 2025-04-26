Blackburn 2-1 Watford: Rovers keep play-off hopes alive into final day with comeback win

Blackburn kept their play-off hopes alive for the final day of the season after coming from behind to defeat Watford 2-1.

Valerien Ismael knew only a win would do against his former side if Rovers were to maintain ambitions of gatecrashing the top six and, after a lacklustre first half, the Hornets dealt them a blow through Mattie Pollock's headed opener.

But Rovers came roaring back in impressive fashion and two ruthless finishes - a sumptuous low volley from Todd Cantwell and Tyrhys Dolan's second in the space of a week in the 74th minute - put Blackburn tantalisingly close to sixth-placed Coventry, who sit just a point ahead of them.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Rovers and, after picking up 13 points from the last 15 available, they are one more win away from potentially extending their campaign - something that was scarcely believable just three weeks ago.

Watford's season has ended with a whimper, and this is their fifth successive defeat on the road.

The number of cards issued in the first period more than doubled the shots on target which tells its own story about the action.

Callum Brittain swung in a teasing cross in added time that just evaded the head of Sondre Tronstad but neither goalkeeper was really worked before the break.

It was a different story after the restart as Watford went ahead in the 47th minute when Imran Louza's deep corner was met by Pollock, who headed powerfully beyond Balazs Toth and over the line despite a desperate attempt at a clearance.

The goal had a galvanising effect on the hosts and Danny Batth went close to an equaliser almost immediately but his header crashed off the crossbar before going over.

The equaliser came in the 59th minute as a blistering counter attack from Rovers ended with Yuki Ohashi's cross finding the onrushing Cantwell towards the back post and he caressed a volley beautifully into the bottom corner.

Watford were struggling to live with the intensity of Ismael's side and Tronstad, who scored two spectacular goals in the last home game, hammered one just wide of Egil Selvik's post.

The turnaround was complete with 16 minutes to go with another incisive move as Cantwell turned provider, crossing for Dolan who clinically tucked his first-time shot beyond Selvik at the near post for his seventh goal of the season.

The managers

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

"The performance was right in the second half. We put ourselves in a good position, we've got a real chance now. One month ago, it looked completely different, with a lot of problems, injured players - seven key players were not available, we were losing games.

"Now we've got the turnaround with another brilliant performance in the second half. We stayed really calm after we conceded the goal.

"Two moments we had in the transition and in our build-up to finish well, were two great goals. We enjoy now the moment. It was our goal to win the game when we knew the result from Coventry and Luton before the kick-off so now it will be very interesting.

"The last couple of games, we made a lot of new situations - we won at Luton which was not the case in 50 years. We came from behind here, we scored four goals in the last home game against Millwall which had not happened this season.

"It's great to have something really positive. It's an honest group of players. They are always ready to fight and come back so we are now pushing for something that was unexpected a month ago."

Watford's Tom Cleverley:

"For me, that was unacceptable. It was way, way short of the demands we put on the players and the standards we've set for large parts of the season.

"It was completely below the level in all aspects of the game and, for me, it has significance on how we can all enter the summer and prepare for next season so we ensure we don't fall short next season.

"We've spent 10 weeks in the play-offs this year. Next year we want to spend the last week of the season in the play-offs but performances like that are unacceptable.

"It will be a significant performance because I think it's clear we need to change quite a lot to make sure that doesn't replicate.

"Obviously we've got some huge players in our team missing, so that's an instant change. But I'll start with the culture and environment for sure, which I feel needs to go up a level."